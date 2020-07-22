(KMAland) -- The Rolling Valley Conference unveiled their all-conference baseball honors, which was highlighted by six first-team choices for CAM.
Cade Ticknor, Kolby Nelson, Colby Rich, Lane Spieker, Joe Kauffman and Ben Tibken were all first-team selections for the Cougars.
Other first-team nods include Quentin Culbertson (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Layne Pryor (Woodbine), Cory Bantam (Woodbine), Mason King (West Harrison), Peyton Clipperton (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Kyle Hast (Boyer Valley) and Grant Borkowski (Glidden-Ralston). The complete list of first and second-team selections can be found below.
FIRST-TEAM
P: Cade Ticknor (CAM)
P: Quentin Culbertson (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
C: Kolby Nelson (CAM)
IF: Layne Pryor (Woodbine)
IF: Cory Bantam (Woodbine)
IF: Colby Rich (CAM)
IF: Lane Spieker (CAM)
IF: Mason King (West Harrison)
OF: Nick Rife (West Harrison)
OF: Peyton Clipperton (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
OF: Joe Kauffman (CAM)
UTILITY: Ben Tibken (CAM)
UTILITY: Kyle Hast (Boyer Valley)
UTILITY: Grant Borkowski (Glidden-Ralston)
SECOND-TEAM
P: Kade Schlepp (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
P: Jesse Soma (Boyer Valley)
C: Will Ragaller (Ar-We-Va)
IF: Damon Ehlers (Ar-We-Va)
IF: Grant Gilgen (West Harrison)
IF: Tyler Petersen (Exira-EHK)
IF: Nate Hensley (CAM)
OF: Jalen Rosenbeck (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
OF: Jacob Holste (CAM)
OF: Sage Evans (West Harrison)
UTILITY: Tyler Melby (West Harrison)
UTILITY: Aaron McAlister (Coon Rapids-Bayard)