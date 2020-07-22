Lane Spieker

(KMAland) -- The Rolling Valley Conference unveiled their all-conference baseball honors, which was highlighted by six first-team choices for CAM. 

Cade Ticknor, Kolby Nelson, Colby Rich, Lane Spieker, Joe Kauffman and Ben Tibken were all first-team selections for the Cougars.

Other first-team nods include Quentin Culbertson (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Layne Pryor (Woodbine), Cory Bantam (Woodbine), Mason King (West Harrison), Peyton Clipperton (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Kyle Hast (Boyer Valley) and Grant Borkowski (Glidden-Ralston). The complete list of first and second-team selections can be found below. 

FIRST-TEAM

P: Cade Ticknor (CAM)

P: Quentin Culbertson (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

C: Kolby Nelson (CAM)

IF: Layne Pryor (Woodbine)

IF: Cory Bantam (Woodbine)

IF: Colby Rich (CAM)

IF: Lane Spieker (CAM)

IF: Mason King (West Harrison)

OF: Nick Rife (West Harrison)

OF: Peyton Clipperton (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

OF: Joe Kauffman (CAM)

UTILITY: Ben Tibken (CAM)

UTILITY: Kyle Hast (Boyer Valley)

UTILITY: Grant Borkowski (Glidden-Ralston)

SECOND-TEAM

P: Kade Schlepp (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

P: Jesse Soma (Boyer Valley)

C: Will Ragaller (Ar-We-Va)

IF: Damon Ehlers (Ar-We-Va)

IF: Grant Gilgen (West Harrison)

IF: Tyler Petersen (Exira-EHK)

IF: Nate Hensley (CAM)

OF: Jalen Rosenbeck (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

OF: Jacob Holste (CAM)

OF: Sage Evans (West Harrison)

UTILITY: Tyler Melby (West Harrison)

UTILITY: Aaron McAlister (Coon Rapids-Bayard)