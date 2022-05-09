(Atlantic) -- The CAM boys and Boyer Valley girls claimed team titles at Monday's Rolling Valley Conference Golf Tournament at the Atlantic Country Club.
On the girls side, Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Emma Hart carded a 101 to claim first.
"I thought today was actually a rough day," she said. "It was hot, and I'm not used to playing in this weather, but I'm lucky I played so well in the back nine. It saved my front nine."
Hart carded a 52 on the front and 49 on the back to claim the title.
"I worked a lot on my chipping," she said. "That won it for me today."
Hart's title led the Crusaders to a runner-up finish as they posted a 482 team score.
Boyer Valley claimed the girls team title with a 448, led by Maci Miller's runner-up performance (102). Makenzie Dumbaugh was fourth for the Bulldogs with a 107. Jaci Petersen shot 114, and Haley Follmann shot 125 in the championship effort.
CAM's Reese Snyder finished third with a 105, and Glidden-Ralston's Addie Boell totaled 107 for fifth.
The CAM boys finally got the edge over Boyer Valley and claimed a conference tournament title.
The Cougars chased their RVC foe all season long and bested them by seven strokes (336-343).
"Edging Boyer Valley is the storyline," said Coach Brian Fogleman. "We've been chasing them all year, so catching them is exciting for our guys."
Chase Jahde paced the Cougars' championship day with an individual title. Jahde tallied a 73, eight strokes better than runner-up finish Toby Benninger (81).
"I had a lot of good shots and a lot of bad shots," Jahde said. "I moved on and kept consistent. I had a lot of pars."
"Chase had a great round," Fogleman said. "Beating second place by almost 10 strokes is a good start."
The Cougars also received solid rounds of golf from Logan Lawrence (87), Gavyn Jessen (89) and Seth Hensley (94) to snag the victory.
"Every stroke mattered," Fogleman said. "From top to bottom, we had guys come in clutch."
Devin Melby paced Boyer Valley's day by finishing third (82), and teammate Adam Puck was fifth (86). Coon Rapids-Bayard's Preston McAlister also medaled by collecting fourth (85).
Check out the full results and interviews with Hart, Jahde and Coach Fogleman below.