(Anita) -- A month removed from a state championship in football, many of the same characters have led the CAM basketball team to a 5-1 start.
The Cougars' most recent win came on Tuesday -- a 48-45 win against West Harrison. According to Coach Ian Hunt, the victory was a needed bounce back after a recent loss to Exira-EHK.
"It was a big response," Hunt said. "We came in against a good West Harrison team. We were down 10 in the third quarter but came back and stayed locked in."
The win over West Harrison joins triumphs over Woodbine, Ar-We-Va, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Paton-Churdan.
It was a quick turnaround for CAM. Their first contest was two weeks after CAM's football program snagged the first state championship in program history, and many basketball players were a part of the title run.
"It's a testament to these kids," Hunt said. "They came in on five days of practice. We were scrambling and late putting in sets, but these kids bought into the program and have been doing a nice job. We've been handling ourselves well down the stretch."
Colby Rich and Sam Foreman lead the way for the Cougars.
Rich averages 13.5 points 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 34% percent from the field, and Foreman is a walking double-double with 10.8 points and 10 rebounds per contest at a 54% shooting efficiency.
Multi-sport star Lane Spieker chips in 9.2 points per game and has been a distributor, averaging 6.3 assists. Seth Hensley (9.0 PGG) and Cade Ticknor (6.7 PPG) have also been scorers for CAM.
"We are sharing the ball and scoring a lot better," Hunt said. "Last year, we were solid defensively. But our question this year was whether we could close out games and score the ball. Our kids are doing a nice job of shooting with confidence."
The Cougars are shooting at a 44% clip, 17th out of 143 teams in Class 1A.
"We've had confidence shooting the ball," Hunt said. "It's been nice to see everyone step up and hit their own. It makes us tough to gameplan."
The 5-1 start has the Cougars very much in contention in a wide-open Rolling Valley Conference, along with the likes of Exira-EHK, West Harrison and Boyer Valley.
The Cougars can put another feather in their cap on Friday when they face Boyer Valley before heading into Christmas break.
Coach Hunt hopes his team can use the break to shore up some things and hit the ground running when they resume action on January 4th against Glidden-Ralston.
"We're late throwing in some sets," he said. "We've got the bare bones, but some of this stuff will come in time."
