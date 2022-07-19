(KMAland) -- CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard both placed four on the First Team All-Rolling Valley Conference baseball teams.
The Cougars landed pitcher Lane Spieker, catcher Colby Rich, infielder Joe Kauffman and outfielder Ethan Follmann on the first team while infielders Lance Clayburg and Cal Heydon, outfielder Easton Hays and utility Preston McAlister are on the first team for CR-B.
Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock (OF) and Will Ragaller (UT), West Harrison’s Sage Evans (IF) and Koleson Evans (OF) and Woodbine’s Cory Bantam (P) are also first team choices.
Here are the second team picks:
Pitchers: Tyler Kingery, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton & Kolby Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Catcher: Landon Bendgen, Woodbine
IF: Jaidan TenEyck, Boyer Valley; Tanner Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Cade Ticknor, CAM; Mason King, West Harrison
OF: Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Trey Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Cameron Cline, Woodbine
UT: Seth Hensley, CAM; Mason McIntosh, West Harrison