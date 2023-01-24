(Anita) -- CAM girls basketball is navigating its way through a brutal conference schedule as the regular season slowly comes to a close.
“It’s been a grind for us,” CAM head coach Joe Wollum said. “Some ups and downs, we still haven’t put everything together yet, but we’re excited for what we have left because five of our last six games are at home. We’re hoping we can really get on a run and be playing our best ball as we head into the postseason.”
The Cougars (10-5, 7-5) are currently fifth place in the Rolling Valley Conference standings, behind four other teams that are more than three games over the .500 mark.
“You can’t take any game for granted,” Wollum said. “You see the depth and the quality of our conference and the competition level there. There’s games every night that are challenging, it can be a gauntlet at times and you gotta play high-quality basketball every night to make sure you come out with a win.”
CAM has won three of its last four games and a large part of that success is thanks to junior forward Eva Steffensen, who’s averaging 18.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game to lead the team in both categories.
“[Steffensen] has really upped her scoring quite a bit from last year and part of that is because she’s been able to step out and hit some threes,” Wollum said. “She’s getting more and more comfortable in the post but we’ve gotta do a better job finding her at times. One thing she's really done a great job this year is blocking shots and defending the rim for us. She’s a good girl to coach, she’s fun and can do a lot of things for us, so we’re excited to have her.”
While Steffensen leads the team in points by a large margin, CAM’s role players, all of whom are juniors and seniors, have been contributing greatly to the Cougars’ winning ways.
“[The experience] definitely is nice,” Wollum said. “We can take turns on who’s night it is to play the big role, but we haven’t had a game where it seems like everyone’s played their best, so that’s kind of been our mission these past five games. [We want a game] where everybody steps up, knocks down shots and sees the ball go through the net on the same night. That’s what we’ve missed so far this year. We wanna be consistent here at the end of the year.”
That consistency starts with a handful of facets upon which the Cougars feel they need to improve.
“We gotta do a better job on defense, first and foremost,” Wollum said. “We’ve been letting some teams get some wide open shots. We gotta do a better job contesting shots, getting rebounds and limiting teams to one shot per possession. On offense, we need to get out and run and shoot the ball better from the three-point line. Our three-point percentage has gone down a little bit after Christmas, so we need to knock down some outside shots and get in transition more.”
With just six games left on the regular season schedule, CAM keeps its focus on the task at hand with the postseason looming.
“What’s left in front of us can be a wide variety of things, but we’ve just gotta play some better basketball and put ourselves in good situations,” Wollum said. “We’ll see what the tournament trail shows when the pairings come out next week and then see what we can do in the postseason. [We need] to be playing our best ball here at the end of January and into February.”
CAM hits the hardwood again Tuesday for a home matchup with West Harrison at 6 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Wollum from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.