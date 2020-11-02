(Anita) -- The undefeated CAM Cougars are feeling cool, calm and collected heading into their state quarterfinal showdown with Fremont-Mills.
And who can blame them? The Cougars have steamrolled through the playoffs so far beating Griswold, Stanton and Lamoni by a combined score of 197-24. Their most recent victory came against Lamoni 62-6.
Coach Barry Bower attributes his team's recent dominance to their laser focus.
"I thought it was outstanding," Bower said. "I thought they did well executing on both sides and matched their (Lamoni's) intensity. They definitely did that."
CAM's three postseason routs came after scares towards the end of the postseason against Lenox and Stanton, where they held on to keep their unbeaten season alive.
"We were trying to find ourselves," Bower said. "I think in such a different year, we were just trying to find our identity with some new guys and new schemes. We had to remember that we are still dealing with 14, 15, 16, 17-year-old kids. They are starting to do a really good job and coming out of their shell.
Junior Lane Spieker has been the workhorse for the Cougars this season with 1,507 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground. Spieker has also thrown for two scores, caught three and scored three on special teams for 45 total touchdowns this year.
"When you dedicate yourself to the weight room, good things are going to happen to you," Bower said of Spieker. "You can tell that he's found the weight room and is understanding the weight room."
While Spieker has garnered the headlines for CAM, he has not done it alone.
Quarterback Ethan Arp was stellar for the Cougars in their victory over Lamoni, throwing for four touchdowns on only seven pass attempts.
Cade Ticknor and Colby Rich have also been crucial skill players for the Cougars while Connor McKee and Joe Kaufmann have also been instrumental in their success.
The Cougars will now turn their attention to another 8-man program with a dynamic running back -- Fremont-Mills.
The Knights (6-1) earned their trip to the state quarterfinals thanks to a 58-42 victory over previously unbeaten Martensdale-St. Marys.
Senior Seth Malcom -- a Nebraska commit -- has paved the way for F-M this season with 947 rushing yards and 12 scores. The future Cornhusker is coming off his best game of the year, where he rushed for 339 yards and five scores against Martensdale-St. Marys.
Coach Bower knows stopping Malcom will be no easy task.
"It's a big time challenge for us," Bower said. "We are just privileged enough to get an opportunity to play those guys. He's big, strong, talented and understands the game very well."
Like CAM with Spieker, the Knights have plenty of weapons besides Malcom, including his brother Jake, Cooper Langfelt, Owen Thornton, Paxten Van Houten and Braxton Blackburn.
"We've got our hands full on Friday, we understand that," Bower said.
They may have their hands full, but they are staying calm, according to Bower, while they try to push CAM football into the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
"We have reached the pinnacle of CAM football," Bower said. "To do something special would be outstanding, so there is no pressure for us. We've been able to play looser and have some fun. This is what it is all about. There is no pressure, it's another ballgame, we are fortunate enough to be in this spot."
Bower feels the number one key for his team is to match F-M's physicality.
We understand they (F-M) are going to be well-coached," he said. "We have to execute on offense and tackle well on defense. We understand he (Malcom) can break tackles. We have to tackle, execute, have fun and play ball."
Ryan Matheny and Mike Wood will be in Tabor Friday night with the call on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Bower can be heard below.