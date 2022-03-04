(KMAland) -- Officials with the Rolling Valley Conference have released their girls basketball awards.
This year's team features two selections apiece from Woodbine, CAM and Exira-EHK. Those nods went to Exira-EHK's Macy Emgarten and Quinn Grubbs, CAM's Mallory Behnken and Eva Steffensen and Woodbine's Nicole Sherer and Charlie Pryor.
Brynn Bass (Coon Rapids-Bayard) and Paige Klocke (Coon Rapids-Bayard) were also first-team choices.
Tiela Janssen (Glidden-Ralston), Maclayn Houston (West Harrison), Breeley Clayburg (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Addison Erickson (Woodbine), Talia Burkhart (Boyer Valley), Leah Cooper (Boyer Valley), Carmyn Paup (Paton-Churdan), Molly Rasmussen (Exira-EHK) and Shay Burmeister (Exira-EHK)