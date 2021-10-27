(Anita) -- CAM and Fremont-Mills will square off for the third time in 357 days when the two clash in a Class 8-Player second-round contest in Anita on Friday.
The Radio Iowa No. 2 and KMA No. 1 CAM Cougars enter the rematch at 9-0 and come off a dominant 66-0 win over East Mills in their postseason opener.
According to Coach Barry Bower, the victory is another step in the Cougars' quest for a dream season.
"I think we are feeling pretty good," Bower. said. "You always have goals and visions at the beginning of the year, and they have. It's not your goals that lead to success, but the process that defines your season."
So far, CAM's season has been defined by dominance, winning by an average of 53 points per game.
Senior Lane Spieker -- arguably the best 8-man player in the state -- has done a little bit of everything this year with 3,245 all-purpose yards and 62 touchdowns. Spieker's 2,228 rushing yards rank 12th all-time for a single season in 8-man. Spieker is also on pace to break the single-season rushing record if the Cougars make a deep playoff run. While Spieker grabs the headlines, Bower knows he's far from their only weapon.
"Lane wouldn't have the stats if it weren't for the people around him," he said. "We have found our roles. All they want to do is their job, whether it's blocking schemes or alignments. They understand what our vision and focus are every game. That's the best thing about our kids. They've come together in those moments and really executed."
The defense has been tough to score against, holding opponents to seven points or less on five different occasions. They've also been opportunistic, forcing 27 turnovers.
"We are making plays," Bower said. "My big thing as a coach is to make sure we have leverage on everything. We make sure we don't give up the big plays and are gap-sound with how we do things. We use our hands and play relentlessly. Our kids understand the scheme and vision, so it's allowed them to make plays."
Joe Kauffman leads the defense with 62.5 tackles and seven for loss, while Cade Ticknor has 11 sacks, the second-most in 8-player. Jack Follmann, Austin Williams, Ethan Follmann, Gabe Rouse, Sam Foreman and Colby Rich have also contriubted to CAM's stingy defense.
This week, the Cougars' defense faces a Fremont-Mills offense coming off a 473-yard rushing performance in a 68-38 victory over Baxter. There likely aren't many secrets between F-M and CAM. F-M ended the Cougars' season last year with a 30-28 win in the state quarterfinals. But CAM got revenge in week one, cruising to a 48-6 victory. However, Bower expects Friday's contest to be a clean slate.
"You're going to see two different teams than what you saw at the beginning of the year," he said. "They are notorious for improving from game one to where they are right now."
F-M brings a balanced offense with quarterback Jake Malcom (1,282 total yards and 26 scores), running back Braxton Blackburn (1,034 yards and 14 scores) and Payten VanHouten (732 yards and 11 touchdowns).
"We have to stay gap sound, tackle well and have all eight guys running to the football," Bower said. "Jake (Malcom) can allow time with his feet and his pocket presence. He can beat you with his arm or his legs. We have to be aware of what he does and have leverage."
Offensively, Bower knows his team must match the physicality that Fremont-Mills' defense brings to the table.
"Can we do that?" Bower said. "They are big and strong in the interior, and they have guys like Adam Perrin that set the interior. They have a lot of weapons. They do such a remarkable job of creating plays. We have to make sure we match up with them accordingly."
Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood have the call from Anita Friday on the KMA Sports YouTube Channel. Don't forget to tune in to KMA Sports' postseason football coverage from 6:20 until midnight on 960 and FM-99.1. Check out the full interview with Coach Bower below.