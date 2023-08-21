(Anita) -- CAM football returns a strong core from its impressive 2022 squad into the 2023 season.
The Cougars' culture, last year's production and the early offseason work they've put in has head coach Barry Bower ready for his team to take the field against Audubon on Friday night.
"Anytime (the season starts), you're excited because you want to see where your team's mindset is," Bower said. "We're excited for the kids and the opportunity the kids have to play this wonderful game."
CAM entered last year tasked with replacing several pieces from a squad that won a state title in 2021. The Cougars didn't take much of a step back, compiling a 7-3 record and reaching the postseason for a fourth consecutive year.
"It's all about fundamentals and the next guy up," Bower said. "We looked to the future and focused on what we had. We played to our strengths and took things one game at a time. We kept everything in perspective and didn't worry about who we replaced."
Chase Spieker shined in the quarterback position last year. The junior threw for 1,652 yards and 26 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Spieker's breakout sophomore season came after a gruesome leg injury in his freshman season.
"He got his confidence back," Bower said. "You can tell he's more confident with his footwork and how he runs the offense. His maturity is exciting."
Austin Williams is back after leading CAM in rushing last year. Williams ran for 851 yards and 16 scores in 2022. Jack Follmann complemented Williams with 544 yards and 11 scores. Follmann is also CAM's top returning receiver after snagging 36 balls for 509 yards and six touchdowns.
Spieker, Williams and Follmann will be pivotal components of the CAM offense.
"We're going to have some wrinkles," Bower said. "We've got to replace some guys up front, but our guys have bought into the systematic approach. When you buy into the system, good things happen."
Defensively, Follmann returns after leading the Cougars in tackles with 89. Williams, Kegan Croghan, Collin Bower and Brody Paulson also return to CAM's defense.
"We want to make sure we're aggressive and gap sound," Bower said. "In the 8-man game, they're going to exploit you if you're not gap sound. The guys have to do their job and play their responsibilities. When you do that is when you find yourself in trouble. We need to run our butts to the ball. That's what we pride ourselves on.
Like CAM, Audubon returns some promising pieces in 2023, led by quarterback Aaron Olsen. Olsen threw for 641 yards and seven scores and ran for 1,159 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore.
"They're well-coached," Bower said. "They've got some dynamic players. (Audubon head coach) Sean (Birks) is going to try to find an edge. He'll give us some different looks to get our eyes undisciplined. We have to keep our eyes disciplined and control the line of scrimmage on the offensive side."
Sticking to the basics and avoiding too many season-opening miscues are musts for the Cougars.
"We have to make sure we stay fundamentally sound," Bower said. "It's a great test off the bat. Tackling is going to be huge because missed tackles lead to big-time plays. We have to pursue hats to the football. The procedural things will be big because it's the first game."
Tom Moore will have reports from Audubon Friday night. Tune in for all of KMA Sports' Week 1 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Hear more with Coach Bower below.