(Anita) -- The CAM football team is one victory away from the school's first state title in any team sport.
The Cougars (12-0) have roared through the 2021 season unscathed and can bring home the trophy on Thursday with a win over Easton Valley in the 8-Player state championship.
"There's excitement for our community and kids," said CAM Coach Barry Bower. "We are honored and privileged to represent CAM in a state title game. Just to be here is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Everyone who plays sports dreams of this shot."
CAM earned their state title shot last Wednesday with an impressive 66-29 win over Audubon. While the 37-point difference made the result look like a blowout, the Cougars faced some adversity and trailed midway through the third quarter before peeling off 38 unanswered points.
Bower admits his team had nerves coming into their first appearance at the UNI-Dome.
"Being in that confines, we had to settle ourselves down," he said. "You can be uptight and overwhelmed by the atmosphere. They just needed to settle down and make plays. But coming out in the second half and putting ourselves in a position to capitalize was huge. We just had to get our feet underneath us and understand the atmosphere."
Lane Spieker was his usual stellar self in the semifinal victory with 289 rushing yards, 125 passing yards and seven total touchdowns. The defense shined in the second half, forcing a pair of game-changing turnovers.
Bower doesn't expect his team to be in awe of the bright lights on Thursday.
"Being there before will help us enjoy the atmosphere and move forward," he said.
The only thing standing between the Cougars and the elusive state championship is another program eyeing its first title: Easton Valley.
The River Hawks (12-0) reached the finals with a 42-36 win over defending state champion Remsen, St. Marys in the state semifinals.
While CAM owns arguably 8-man's most electric player (Spieker), Easton Valley has the 8-player game's most prolific quarterback in senior Conor Gruver. The signal-caller has spun it for 2,871 yards and 51 touchdowns this season, against only seven interceptions. He's done so at an accurate clip, completing 71% of his 249 attempts. Gruver's decision was on display last week when he scorched Remsen, St. Mary's' defense, going 20/23 for 266 yards and three touchdowns.
Gruver has no shortage of weapons with 1,000-yard rusher Charlie Simpson and receivers Hayden Felkey (41 catches for 974 yards and 18 scores) and Carson Fuegen (68 snags for 880 yards and 15 touchdowns).
"When you complete 71% of your passes, that's outstanding," Bower said. "He's very efficient with what he is, and he has guys around him."
Defensively, the River Hawks swarm to the football, led by Felkey's 115.5 tackles, 17 sacks and 42 tackles for loss, all of which rank first in the state. Linebacker Andin Farrell ranks second in tackles (114.5) and third in tackles for loss (33.5) while also adding seven sacks.
"They're just relentless," Bower said. "They bring a lot of pressure at you. Our offensive line has to understand our assignments."
Bower expects the play from both teams' lines to be the difference.
"It starts up front," he said. "They have some athletes, and we have some athletes. We have to make sure we control the line of scrimmage. If we don't, we are going to find ourselves. If we can, we'll stay on track and do some things."
Hear live play-by-play of Thursday's state title game between CAM and Easton Valley Thursday at 9:30 on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore. Full interview with Coach Bower is linked below.