(Anita) -- The deepest postseason run in CAM football history continues on Wednesday when the Cougars face a district rival in a Class 8-Player State Semifinal on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Cougars make their first trip to Cedar Falls after heartbreaking quarterfinal losses in 2019 and 2020.
"It's an honor and privilege to be one of the final four teams," said CAM Coach Barry Bower. "To see the joy on the kids' faces and the community member’s faces is an awesome sight to see."
CAM (11-0) entertained their home crowd on Thursday with a dominant 64-13 quarterfinal win over Newell-Fonda.
"They were locked in, focused and ready to go," Bower said. "We are not a big hoopla team. We let them be who they are. They understood their responsibilities and knew their roles."
The victory came behind another fantastic performance from senior Lane Spieker, who tallied 396 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Spieker's output brought his season stat line to 2,951 rushing yards and 63 scores, both of which are single-season records in 8-Player state history.
"We have a dynamic player and guys that can pave the way as well," Bower said. "We are excited about that."
The CAM football team has gone where they've never gone before. But they want to go even further.
"We are happy, but our kids understand that we have bigger goals in mind as well," Bower said.
If CAM is to play for its first state championship in program history, it will be because they beat Audubon for a second time this year. The Wheelers -- who finished second behind CAM in 8-Player District 10 -- suffered their only loss of the year on September 24th when they lost to CAM 58-42. But as the old cliche goes, it's hard to beat a good team twice.
"We understand they didn't have a couple of starters in the previous game," Bower said. "We are a different team, and they are a different team than when we first played. You can improve a heckuva lot and put in a heckuva lot of different things since then."
The Wheelers counter Spieker with quarterback Gavin Smith. Smith has accounted for 995 passing yards, 2,074 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns (43 rush, 13 pass).
"It starts with Gavin Smith," Bower said. "Everybody in the state understands that."
While Smith grabs the notoriety in Audubon's offense, it's come behind a gnarly offensive line, and Bower expects the trenches to be the difference-maker on Wednesday.
"Who can control the line of scrimmage?" he said. "If you control the line of scrimmage, you can do some different things. The trenches are going to be the ultimate thing. If we can execute and allow creases, it's going to be a pretty good ballgame."
Bower says his team's execution must be crisp.
"When you get to this moment of time, the little things make the big things achievable," he said. "If you don't do them, they won't be achievable. That's got to be our biggest thing right now."
Hear live play-by-play of the CAM/Audubon state semifinal on Wednesday morning at 10:00 with Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore. Check out the full interview with Coach Bower below.