(Sidney) -- The CAM and Fremont-Mills golf teams held off East Mills and Sidney in a tight Class 1A sectional tournament race on Wednesday at the Fremont County Golf Course, earning a trip to the next round.
The Cougars shot a 347 while the Knights posted a 352, edging past a 355 from East Mills and a 356 from Sidney.
“We definitely didn’t play our best golf today,” CAM coach Joe Wollum told KMA Sports. “Fremont County is a very tough course, and we had some guys not play their best. This time of year it’s survive and advance, and now we have an opportunity to play at home.”
Chase Jahde shot a 75 and earned the runner-up position to lead the Cougars.
“I think he would tell you he had a bad day of putting,” Wollum said. “He was striking the ball well and striking his driver well. He was hitting greens in regulation, but he didn’t make very many putts today. But, we get to play at home again on the greens he knows very well.”
The rest of the CAM lineup saw Seth Hensley post an 81, Bradyn Bohnsack finish with a 95 and Carson Cary and Lukas James bring in a 96 apiece. Gavyn Jessen had a 104 on the day.
Fremont-Mills was second, five strokes behind the sectional champs to earn their own trip to the next round on Monday at Anita’s Crestwood Hills Golf Course.
Owen Thornton led the way for the Knights with a 79, finishing in third place.
“We had a great day in Sidney,” Thornton said. “They had the course looking really nice, and all the boys were ready to go. We knew we had to shoot well and had to beat Sidney and East Mills. We knew CAM was a good team, so we were aiming for Sidney and East Mills. I ended up shooting better than normal, and we ended up getting out of there with a second place.”
Cooper Marvel and Caden Blackburn each shot a 90, Braden Turpin finished with a 93, JT Matheny posted a 96 and Tucker Stille had a 98 for the Knights.
While Jahde and Thornton were two of the three players to break 80 on the day, the other was Hamburg freshman Keith Thompson, who continued his outstanding debut season with a 71 to win his first sectional championship.
“I played good,” Thompson said. “The front nine, I shot another 34. The back nine I started off strong with a birdie, but then the 11th hole I took a triple bogey. I parred number 12 and then eagled 13. It was good.”
Keith wasn’t the only Thompson to advance on to the district round, as his older brother and Sidney sophomore Hayden Thompson finished with an 80 to finish in fourth place and grab the second individual qualifying spot.
“It was nice (golfing with Hayden),” Keith Thompson said. “It was me, him and a CAM and East Mills kid. It was very competitive coming down the stretch. He didn’t shoot the best in the front nine, but the back nine he really turned it on.”
“It was pretty cool golfing with little brother,” Hayden added. “It’s pretty sweet we both get to move on. We’re hoping to make it to state together. I didn’t hit the driver very well, but on the back nine it started clicking. The iron shots were just there today.”
CAM, Fremont-Mills and the Thompson brothers all advance on to play in Anita on Monday in a Class 1A district tournament with the top two teams and individuals advancing to the 1A state meet.
Listen to full interviews with Coach Wollum, Thornton and the Thompson brothers below. Full results can also be found below.