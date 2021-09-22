(Anita) -- Two of the top 8-player teams in the state of Iowa will be locking heads this Friday.
The CAM Cougars (4-0) are set to make the short drive up Highway 71 to take on Audubon (4-0) in a matchup that will feature two explosive offenses as well as stout defenses. The Cougars are coming off a 78-7 win over East Mills.
"I thought the guys did a nice job of executing in all phases," Bower said. "I thought we did a nice job regarding the offensive edge, regarding just executing in different ways to get guys the ball, and defensively I thought we played really well."
For the Cougars, it starts with Lane Spieker who, in last week's performance, ran for 289 yards on 15 carries, and found the end zone seven times. The do-it-all athlete has already rushed for 1,000 yards this season.
"Lane (Spieker) would be the first one to tell you that he couldn't do it without the other guys around him, whether it's considering the offensive line, or the receivers he has, or the other backs he's got as well," Bower said. "Naturally he's got some talent, and some strengths, but when we can get him into some space and he can create, then he's very dangerous."
Spieker currently leads all of 8-player in all-purpose yards with 1,169 and is third in total touchdowns with 27. These numbers have helped lead CAM to be one of the top offenses in the state currently tied for 3rd in points per game averaging 63.5, and 2nd in point differential, outscoring teams by an average of nearly 52 points.
Meanwhile, the Cougars defense is ranked 6th in points allowed per game, averaging 11.8 points allowed.
However. Bower says it really has been a team effort and multiple players have been stepping up this season, specifically on the defensive side.
"Jack (Follmann) is going to be a down hill type of kid that's going to really get after you, and then Austin Williams who had a nice ballgame last week, (he) had two interceptions, so we got some sophomores that are really stepping into the mix," Bower said. "We definitely got some guys that can come in and really ramp it up defensively and hopefully we can get that accomplished this week."
When it comes to Audubon, Bower knows the history between these two teams and previous matchups have certainly been something to write home about.
"When you have two teams that are probably in the top-five in the state of Iowa that are in the same district, that's pretty special," Bower said. "That's a lot of respect we have out for their program, and hopefully it's vice versa. Anytime that you can play a game of this magnitude, with the kids that they have, and the kids that we have, it's going to be a very special night."
To counter Spieker, the Wheelers have their own do-it-all athlete in senior Gavin Smith who has totaled over 650 yards on the ground with 17 touchdowns. Smith has also thrown for 302 yards, and six touchdowns.
Also of note is Audubon's kicker Matthew Beisswenger who has totaled 27 touchbacks this season on 31 kickoffs, and gone 24-of-26 on point after attempts.
With two evenly matched teams, Bower says it will be about doing the little things right and limiting their mistakes.
"We got to make sure to do the little things correctly in order to make the big things achievable," Bower said. "You talk about field position, you talk about turnovers, you talk about penalties, those are things that when you feel that everything is even on both sides, you got to make sure those are on track."
You can hear the full interview with Bower below.