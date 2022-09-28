(Anita) -- Following two straight losses, the defending 8-player state champion CAM Cougars (3-2) got back on track with a win last week as they shift their focus to a matchup against Exira-EHK (2-3) Friday.
CAM took down Audubon (2-4) with ease last Friday, winning 42-8 and shutting down the Wheelers for the entire game.
“I think what the number one thing our defense did on Friday was just play relentless,” CAM head coach Barry Bower said. “They flew around, they ran to the ball, they lined up correctly, and when you do those things, you can overcome mistake after mistake. From an offensive standpoint, we didn’t turn the ball over. When you do that, you put yourself in a ballgame to win.”
The Cougars held Audubon to just 45 rushing yards on 40 attempts, for an average just over one yard per carry.
“It wasn’t anything that was magical in scheme or anything like that,” Bower said. “It was just a matter of our kids bought into the system, they ran to the football, they had great effort and they were just ready to play.”
On the offensive side, Jack Follmann provided the explosion the Cougars needed. Follmann rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries, while catching three passes for 57 receiving yards and two scores through the air.
To complement Follmann’s stellar performance, tailback Austin Williams carried the ball 20 times for 132 rushing yards and a pair of scores, while quarterback Chase Spieker completed 7-of-9 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
“We ran the ball very, very well and we had some scheme stuff that I thought worked very well against what [Audubon] did,” Bower said. “If [teams] want to stop the run, we have some tools on the outside that we can exploit. I think that’s the best thing about [our offense], we’re multidimensional.”
Prior to the win over Audubon, CAM had suffered consecutive losses by 11 points combined. Now, the Cougars appear to have righted the ship as they prepare for another district battle against Exira-EHK.
Taking on the Spartans means trying to stop quarterback Trey Petersen, who, through five weeks, has solidified himself as one of the most productive players in the state. The senior signal caller has thrown for 769 yards and nine touchdowns while simultaneously leading his team in rushing yards and touchdowns.
“It all starts with [Petersen],” Bower said. “He’s very, very tough. Tough to bring down, tough to get a gauge on what he does and when you [face] a competitor like Trey, you gotta make sure to hone in on what he does.”
The Cougars defensive prowess has served them well in wins so far this season, and it will need to continue on that trend in order to slow down a versatile Spartan team.
“We know we’ve got our hands full,” Bower said. “I know [Exira-EHK] has some schematic things that we’ll have to be ready for on Friday night and we’ll see what they come up with.”
Exira-EHK will host CAM at 7 P.M. Friday.
Hear the full interview with Bower below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.