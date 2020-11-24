(Avoca) -- CAM girls basketball made a statement on Tuesday night, taking a 57-54 victory over Class 2A No. 6 AHSTW in their opening game of the season.
“I really thought we were going to compete with them,” Coach Joe Wollum told KMA Sports. “With the depth we have and what we’re trying to do, we have a bunch of girls that are just wanting to win.”
The Cougars (1-0) fell behind by 10 early, but they took advantage of foul trouble for three AHSTW starters in putting together a 14-0 run to close the first half.
While AHSTW (1-1) tried to work their way back into the game, CAM kept finding big shots from a group that included a trio of freshmen making their first varsity appearances.
“The word I’ve been using with the freshmen is fearless,” Wollum said. “They’re not scared of any situation or anything they do.”
Eva Steffensen led the freshman group with seven points, four rebounds and three assists while Kiera Nichols and Meredith Rich scored three points each and combined on nine rebounds and five assists.
The veterans also found their way in the win. Junior Marissa Spieker had 11 points, four steals and three assists, sophomore Reese Snyder went for 11 points of her own and junior Mallory Behnken pitched in 10 points. Senior Zoey Baylor added eight points and three steals.
“We were aggressive and ready,” Baylor said. “They’re a great team, but we had to get down and play aggressive.”
AHSTW sprinted to the early lead on a flurry of fast breaks thanks to their swarming defense. However, seniors Claire Denning, Claire Harris and Julia Kock all ran into foul trouble that sent them to the bench. Immediately, the Cougars ran off the next 14 points.
“We showed a lot of heart,” Wollum said. “Our girls got down, played some defense and hit some shots when we needed to.”
Harris led all scorers with 19 points while Denning pitched in 16 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists and Kailey Jones added 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. However, AHSTW found just three points outside of their big three.
“I think this shows a lot of teams that we’re here to win,” Spieker said. “We’re not finished. Some teams think we might not be very good, but we’re not going to back down.”
Check out full video interviews with Coach Wollum, Baylor and Spieker below.