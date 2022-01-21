(Anita) -- The CAM girls are on a seven-game win streak and will look to avenge their most recent loss on Friday when they take on Exira-EHK.
Friday's matchup with their Rolling Valley Conference foe kicks off a two-week stretch where the Cougars will face many testy opponents.
CAM currently sits at 11-2 this season with wins over AHSTW, Ar-We-Va, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Paton-Churdan, West Harrison, Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston, Southwest Valley, Woodbine, ACGC and Paton-Churdan.
"I think we are playing at a higher level than we were the first time we played Exira-EHK," said CAM Coach Joe Wollum. "After the break, we cut down on some turnovers, and that's led us to some wins against quality teams."
Turnovers have plagued CAM's offense at times, but Wollum feels his team is limiting those, which in turn, has led to some productive offense with the Cougars' up-tempo approach.
"We haven't had the mental mistake turnovers," Wollum said. "Eliminating those mental mistakes, taking care of the ball and taking good shots are some things we've been doing better. We do a good job of taking care of the ball. This is probably the best press-breaking team we've had in years. We like to hit people in transition. That's our strength."
Mallory Behnken paces CAM with 13.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54.7% from the field.
"The thing I enjoy about her is that she's real quick to make a decision when she gets the ball," Wollum said. "She's got an array of moves, but she does them pretty quick."
Eva Steffensen averages double figures with 12.5 points per contest and shoots at a 53.2% clip, while Reese Snyder, Kiera Nichols, Meredith Rich and Marissa Spieker are also contributors for the Cougars.
The Cougars return to action on Friday night against Exira-EHK. The Spartans enter Friday's contest at 11-0 and are ranked No. 3 in Class 1A. One of those 11 wins came on December 10th when they used a fast start to beat CAM 64-48.
"We had great success handling their pressure in the first quarter," Wollum said. "Our shots just wouldn't fall. We talked about what could have been if the shots fell. It could have changed the dynamic of the game. We'd like to have that back."
The monster RVC clash kicks off a busy two-week stretch for the Cougars. They have dates with 1A No. 12 Stanton and Audubon on the horizon. Wollum feels these new few weeks serve as a good gauge of his team before the tournament trail.
"We might get matched up with these teams again," Wollum said. "It's going to be a good barometer."
Check out the full interview with Coach Wollum below.