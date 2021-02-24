(Anita) -- The CAM girls are in a regional final for the second time in three years.
The Cougars' latest trip comes following a 60-53 win over Paton-Churdan in a regional semifinal.
P-C held an eight-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Cougars found a way and left with the win.
"We played better defense," Coach Joe Wollum said. "First half, they hit eight threes. They didn't shoot as well in the second half, and we shot better, too."
Their victory in the rubber-match with their Rolling Valley Conference foe is that latest strong showing for the 17-6 Cougars. Coach Wollum will be the first to tell you this year's season was a work in progress, led by nine underclassmen.
CAM opened the year 8-0 but lost their first three games after Christmas break, which served as an eye-opener for the youthful squad.
"It's been a rollercoaster," Wollum said. "Things started clicking a little better in the second half of the season. We are peaking at the height."
Wollum attributes his team's post-Christmas woes to overcompensating.
"We were trying to do too much instead of just trying to be us," he said. "We just weren't happy with being us. Once we went through that, we decided being us is enough. We kinda lost our identity. Once we got it back, things started clicking."
Freshman Eva Steffensen leads the Cougars with 10.4 points per game. Fellow underclassmen Reese Snyder, Meredith Rich, Marissa Spieker and Mallory Behnken have also contributed nicely for Coach Wollum's squad.
"We are excited about what is coming with our underclassmen," Wollum said.
Seniors Zoey Baylor and Molly Venteicher have provided leadership on the young squad. They've also made buckets, averaging 8.4 and 6.7 points per game.
If the Cougars reach the state tournament for the second time in three years, it will be because they upset Newell-Fonda.
The Mustangs (22-1) are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A and are the defending state champions.
"We have nothing to lose," Wollum said. "We are going up against one of the best teams in the state. It's a program that we try to model our program after. We know we will have our hands full, but we are excited for the challenge."
Coach Wollum feels his team needs to do three things if they are going to shock the state.
"Number one -- we have to handle their pressure. We can't let their press put us in a bad spot. Number two -- we have to knock down shots. Third -- we have to limit them getting in transition and make them work to score."
CAM/Newell-Fonda is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start in Jefferson. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Wollum.