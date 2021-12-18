(Anita) -- Lifted by Reese Snyder's 17 points, the CAM girls secured a 52-35 win over Rolling Valley Conference foe Boyer Valley.
The Lady Cougars got rolling with a 15-6 lead in the first quarter. Reese Snyder had 11 of her team's 15 points in that quarter. CAM girls basketball head coach Joe Wollum was pleased with the start.
"I thought in the first half we played some our best basketball in stretches, 3-4 minute stretches at a time," Wollum said. "Reese Snyder was fabulous right away (11 points in the 1st quarter) in the first quarter getting in the scoring column. Our press was active, getting a lot of turnovers early. The defense was great, getting rebounds and run-outs.
"Offensively, we were knocking down shots in the first half. Disappointing third quarter, I think we were 2-of-18 from the field, came out a little lackadaisical after halftime, and allowed Boyer Valley to get back into it a little bit. Then, as you said, pull away a little bit there in the 4th quarter."
Snyder said turnovers hurt at times, but her team persevered through them.
"I overall just liked everything about it," Snyder said about the game. "I mean, we had turnovers here and there, but we came together and played as a family for sure. I just love playing with these girls. It's an amazing team to play with."
Despite the early lack of scoring, Boyer Valley did shrink the lead, which was once 28-10, to 33-19 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs even pulled to within eight points during the 3rd quarter.
However, once the lead was only 35-27, CAM stepped on the gas and outscored Boyer Valley 17-8 the rest of the game.
The Cougars will now head into the break with a 6-2 record. Coach Wollum said he likes the tenacity his group has played with through the first half of the season.
"I like our girls' fight. We're feisty. We'll get after you on defense. We're physical. I like that kind of stuff," Wollum continued. "Hopefully, over break, we can shoot the ball a little bit better the second half of the season, especially from the three-point line. I mean, we were 2-for-18 tonight from the three-point line, as well. Hopefully, knock down some outside shots, free throws, and score some more points in 2022."
CAM will be back at home against Glidden-Ralston on January 4th. The Bulldogs have one more challenger before Christmas break. They will host Exira-EHK on Tuesday.
You can view the full interview with Wollum and Snyder below.