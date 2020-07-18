(Anita) -- In a game that came down to the final pitch the CAM Cougars season continues after a close win over Bedford 5-4.
After the top of the third inning CAM found themselves trailing to the Bulldogs. As Bedford jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to a leadoff single from Noah Johnson who was the first of two runs to score thanks to a couple of Cougar errors. Also for Bedford Brennan Sefrit was on the mound making quick work after getting six straight outs in the second and third innings. That’s when the fourth inning bats started to get hot for CAM.
“We knew Sefrit was going to be tough and he mowed us down. We finally pieced some hits together in the fourth and got to him a little bit and had enough to hang on,” head coach Dan Daugherty said.
In the fourth the Cougars had 8 batters step into the box and plated four big runs to take over the lead from Bedford. Lane Spieker started the scoring with an RBI double. He then came into score on a RBI single from Colby Rich, who later scored on an RBI double by Ben Tibken.
“You know he has a really good slider and we’ve been talking about it all week. Last year he mowed all of us down with it. I had two strikes on me and I was kind of expecting it and I got one and put the bat on the ball and it went a really long way,” Spieker said.
CAM added one more run in the bottom of the fifth which proved to be a big one as the game went along. Bedford added two more runs heading into the top of the seventh. Cade Ticknor on the mound for the Cougars was in a position with a runner at third and second with two outs to try and get the win, and did so by striking out Jordan Perkins for the crucial last out.
“He’s done it before so he gets a little pumped up in those situations and I think that last pitch might’ve been as hard as he threw all night. He’s just gutty and will get it done so we have a lot of confidence in Cade,” Daugherty said.
Bedford ends their season with a 6-11 record. CAM will improve to 15-2 on the year and move on to face the Falcons of St. Albert in Clarinda on Tuesday night. Click below to see the full interview with Daugherty and Spieker below.