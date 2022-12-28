(Anita) -- CAM boys basketball entered the holiday break fresh off two straight victories and are looking to roll that momentum into January.
The Cougars (3-3) finished the opening stretch with a 79-54 win over Boyer Valley and a 52-44 victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard.
“I’m pretty happy with [the season] overall,” CAM head coach Ian Hunt said. “[We] lost a few close games, but we’re a young team and we kind of had to learn how to handle games down the stretch, especially with a shot clock. I think we ended on a high note, really handled the game better toward the end and we’ve been in a lot of close games, so hopefully that helps us out [moving forward].”
Balanced scoring has served the Cougars well thus far, especially having solidified their own ‘Big 3’ of sorts with Sam Foreman, Chase Jahde and Seth Hensley all averaging over 15 points per game.
“I just think we’ve got a lot of talented kids who can score the ball,” Hunt said. “It makes game planning really easy, because if one guy is having an off-day we can move pieces around and we’ll get another guy who’s gonna have a great game, and that’s really helped us out.”
Two of those three leading scorers, Foreman and Hensley, are seniors who bring veteran leadership to an otherwise youthful squad.
“[Foreman and Hensley] have been in situations and they’ve played a lot of basketball, so that’s really what they bring outside of the scoring,” Hunt said. “They bring a lot of leadership because they’re two guys who’ve played a lot of minutes and have seen a lot of stuff out there on the floor, so that helps out coming down the stretch.”
Sandwiched between Foreman and Hensley on the stat sheet is Jahde, a sophomore who is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging 17 points per game.
“[Jahde] is a good, strong physical player and he’s a good athlete,” Hunt said. “It’s really no surprise that he’s scoring the ball the way he is. He had a great summer league and a great end to the season last year, so we’re really not shocked by the way he’s started the season.”
Of CAM’s three losses, two of them came by a combined four points. The Cougars dropped tight games to Exira-EHK and Woodbine, both of which are tied atop the Rolling Valley Conference standings.
As the season presses on, the Cougars will look to flip some of those close defeats.
“A lot of it comes down to how we’re gonna handle the shot clock,” Hunt said. “This year, there’s a lot of young basketball players in the conference.. so you’re gonna have a lot of young kids who might not have been in those moments at the end of the game. That’s really just what you need to be prepared for: how to close out a game when you’re ready for it.”
Still, even though those losses sting, there’s an encouraging element for the Cougars knowing they are competing with the conference’s top dogs.
“It’s really a testament to our kids,” Hunt said. “Our kids just come in ready to play. They’re just competitors. They want to fight, they want to win. We also haven’t been shooting the ball well, either, so that’s been hurting us. At one point, we were shooting under 20% from the three-point line. So we keep telling the kids, ‘we’re a better shooting team than this.’ If we’re in games and competing shooting 20% from the three-point line, think about what it’s gonna be like when we come back [shooting better].”
Having suffered the absence of some major contributors, CAM sees the latter half of the season as an opportunity to avenge some of those losses and climb the ladder in the Rolling Valley.
“We’ve been missing a few key players,” Hunt said. “Our biggest goal is just proving that we can compete night in and night out. We lost a lot of great seniors last year… and I think some of our kids came in and wanted to prove that they could continue to compete at this level and I think we’ve proven that we can do that.”
CAM will be back in action with a road date against Glidden-Ralston Tuesday.
Hear the full interview with Hunt from Wednesday’s KMA Sports feature below.