(Tabor) -- The KMAland 8-Player No. 1 CAM Cougars looked every bit the part on Friday night in an impressive 48-6 win over KMA No. 3 Fremont-Mills.
"They are a tremendous program and well-coached," Bower said about F-M. "We said the little things would carry over. We had focus. I'm really proud of them. We went out, made plays and had fun."
The win avenged the Cougars' 30-28 state quarterfinal loss to Fremont-Mills 294 days ago. The dominant showing also handed F-M their worst home loss since an October 13th, 2006, defeat to Nishna Valley.
"Definitely revenge," senior Colby Rich said. "We've been thinking about F-M all summer. It feels good. Especially against a team the caliber of Fremont-Mills."
Rich was all over the place that held F-M to only six points and 151 yards on 46 plays, tallying one sack, blocking a punt and snagging an interception.
"I got a jump and pushed into it," Rich said about his blocked punt.
Joe Kauffman complemented Rich's trifecta with eight tackles, including two for loss.
"I had a coach tell me one time that defense wins championships," Bower said. "That's always been my mantra. I love defense. I thought we did an awfully nice job tonight."
Offensively, it was all Lane Spieker in the rout. The reigning KMAland 8-Player Offensive Player of the Year churned for 329 yards and five scores on 26 totes en route to the Agrivision Equipment Player of the Night honors.
"Lane is a very special kid," Coach Bower said. "He works very hard and is a team player. He's going to do everything in his power to get us where we need to be."
Spieker's first score of the night -- a 12-yard scamper -- came on only his third touch of the game. F-M tied on their ensuing drive with a 36-yard score from quarterback Jake Malcom.
CAM responded with a 71-yard score from Spieker to push the lead to 14-6. Rich's blocked punt set the stage for a one-yard touchdown on a fullback dive by Joe Kauffman, and Spieker added scores from 11 and 38 yards out in the first half to push CAM's lead to 34-6 heading into the break.
Lane's brother, Chase, added 37 yards on the ground as part of the Cougars' 463-yard offensive output. Ethan Follman registered one catch for 31 yards while Rich added a 13-yard snag to his resume on Friday night.
Malcom paced F-M's efforts with 66 yards on the ground. The Knights fall to 0-1 on the season and look to bounce back next week against Stanton-Essex in an 8-Player District 9 showdown.
CAM moves to 1-0 and hopes to move to 2-0 next week when they face Woodbine in District 10 play. The Tigers suffered a 53-36 loss to East Mills on Friday.
"We won big, but there are always things we can work on," Rich said. "Coach will tear us apart on Monday."
"We've got to get into preparation and film," Bower said. "We've got to do the little things a little better than we did tonight."
Complete video interviews with Rich and Coach Bower can be viewed below.