(Cedar Falls) -- CAM's second win of the year over Audubon propelled the Cougars into a state championship game for the first time in program history.
"To see the joy on everyone's faces means the world to me," said CAM Coach Barry Bower. "The ride they are taking us on is absolutely tremendous. I couldn't be any prouder. And we're not done yet. We're going to play for a state title, and that's what we were shooting for."
The Cougars rode 44 second-half points -- 38 of which were unanswered -- to a 66-29 victory over their Class 8-Player District 10 foe in a state semifinal.
"Our kids are very resilient," Bower said. "We had some guys step up and make great plays."
Senior Lane Spieker churned 289 rushing yards and six touchdowns, bringing his yearly total to 3240 and 69, respectively, and is the only player in the history of Iowa's 8-Player game to rush for more than 3,000 yards in a single season.
"Words can't describe this moment," he said. "It's special. It makes even more special playing for the community and Coach Bower. We knew it was going to be hard to beat Audubon twice. We just had to stay locked in and stick to our assignment.
"It's something to watch him," Bower said. "Our guys up front were tremendous, and Lane used his athleticism like no other. That was awesome."
The reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year dazzled despite an early-game scare with a toe injury he sustained due to an exposed goal post pipe but muscled through the pain and found some success in the passing game with 136 yards and one score.
"When everyone does their job, we are a pretty hard team to beat," Spieker said.
Cade Ticknor was on the receiving end of the touchdown pass and helped pave the way for Spieker's fantastic day, along with Colby Rich, Nolan Hensley, Reese Oglesbee and Gavyn Jessen.
"We go into every game knowing we have to control the line of scrimmage," Ticknor said. "Getting to the point attack and giving Lane the room he needs is huge for us."
Audubon's first drive of the game looked promising but ended with a fumble inside the 10-yard line, setting up a 72-yard touchdown score for Spieker to give CAM an early 8-0 lead.
The Wheelers needed only one play to answer, though, as Gavin Smith connected with Matthew Beisswenger for a 65-yard score, bringing the score to 8-7. Audubon then got a defensive stop and took their first lead with a one-yard score from Smith. However, CAM took a 16-14 lead into the second after a 29-yard scamper from Spieker.
Both teams found the end zone once in the second quarter, CAM doing so with a 10-yard run by Ticknor and Audubon with another score from Smith, tying the contest at 22 heading into halftime.
CAM ended their first drive of the second half with the touchdown connection from Spieker to Ticknor, but Audubon answered with Smith's third score of the game -- from 11 yards -- to give Audubon a 29-28 lead with 7:32 left in the third.
It was the Wheelers' final score of the season.
CAM swiftly rebutted with an 18-yard touchdown run from Spieker, recovered an Audubon fumble and scored with a four-yard run by Spieker, extending their lead to 44-29.
Two more scores -- another from Spieker and a fumble recovery by Gabe Rouse -- put the game out of reach at 58-29, and Spieker added another score for good measure, securing the Cougars' first-ever berth in a state championship game.
When the dust cleared, CAM tallied 30 points in 7:17 of gameplay.
"We just had to get into the flow of the game," Bower said. "We kept telling them to take a deep breath. That's what happened in the second half, and we started to make some plays. We are a very competitive group. When you get a chance to play for a state title, they are going to come out, compete and give it everything they've got."
The defense flexed its muscle in the second half, led by a team-high 11.5 tackles from Jack Follman, while Colby Rich recorded two sacks and a forced fumble. Ticknor added eight tackles, and Lane Spieker snagged an interception.
"We've been working on this defense since we were in middle school with Coach Bower's program," Ticknor said. "Seeing it come together how we want is huge. We had a lot of guys make plays. It was awesome."
Audubon (10-2) racked up 268 rushing yards, led by 225 from Smith. Three turnovers plagued the Wheelers in the defeat.
"We were right there with them," said Audubon Coach Sean Birks. "That's what CAM does to people. They put you in situations where you're set up for failure. They did enough to win, and we didn't."
Smith was one of 12 seniors that ended their career at the UNI-Dome for the second time in three years. The Wheelers did it the hard way, too, venturing to Montezuma and WACO, Wayland -- a combined 700 miles -- and leaving with postseason victories that set the stage for a rematch with CAM.
"I'm proud of our kids for doing enough to get here," Birks said. "We had a tough road. It was such a fun season, and this was such a memorable group."
CAM, meanwhile, is on the cusp of the first football championship in school history and the school's first team title in any sport since the combination of the communities of Cumberland, Anita and Massena in 1997.
"We have to stay focused, do our jobs and not make mistakes," Spieker said.
The Cougars face Easton Valley in the state championship game next Thursday morning at 9:30 on KMA-FM 99.1. The River Hawks beat defending state champion Remsen, St. Mary's in a 42-36 thriller on Wednesday.
"We are going to come out, have some fun and lay it all out on the line," Bower said. "We have nothing to lose. Why not us?"
Check out full interviews with Spieker, Ticknor, Coach Birks and Coach Bower below.