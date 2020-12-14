(Corning) -- Both CAM basketball teams maneuvered their way through sluggish starts in a sweep of Southwest Valley Monday night on KMA 960.
Girls: CAM 65 Southwest Valley 45
The 1A No. 10 and KMA 1A/2A No. 3 CAM Cougars kept Southwest Valley at arm's length through the first three quarters and pulled away in the fourth quarter to move to 6-0 on the season.
"Not to take anything away from Southwest Valley, but we turned the ball over a lot," Coach Joe Wollum. "We were a little bit lackadaisical tonight, but we'll continue to get better."
The Cougars' "lackadaisical" start was still efficient, though, as they outscored Southwest Valley 20-9 in the first quarter and took a 30-17 lead into the break.
The Timberwolves were able to trim their deficit down to nine at one point in the third quarter and trailed 51-29 going into the fourth. However, CAM then responded with a 10-0 run to push the lead to 51-29, effectively putting the game out of reach.
"We did a great job of going inside-out," Wollum said. "The girls knocked down some threes -- something we weren't doing in the first half."
CAM's pressure defense was a large part of their success on Monday night, as they forced multiple Southwest Valley turnovers, ultimately turning those into points thanks to their nine-deep rotation.
"We have girls that can play, so we are going to play them," Wollum said. "We think the best way to utilize the depth is to keep pressure on and keep rotating in and out."
Zoey Baylor led the way for CAM Monday night with a game-high 18 points.
"I just had a lot of good layups," she said.
The senior was also opportunistic on defense with nine steals.
"In the middle, I just had to watch and observe," she said. "My head was on a swivel. Tonight was a good game to have a good game."
"First half, she forced a couple of shots," Wollum said. "Second half, she adjusted. She played a great game."
Molly Venteicher added 13 points for the Cougars. Kiera Nichols, Marissa Spieker and Eva Steffensen contributed seven, six and six points, respectively.
Southwest Valley was paced in the defeat by 11 points from Norah Lund. Maggie Haer added nine points while Rebecca Wetzel and Marah Larsen had six apiece. The T-Wolves drop to 0-6 on the season and will continue their quest for win number one Tuesday night when they face Lenox.
With the win, CAM moves to 6-0. They will conclude 2020 with contests against Glidden-Ralston (Tuesday) and Woodbine (Thursday).
The complete interviews with Baylor and Coach Wollum can be viewed below.
Boys: CAM 63 Southwest Valley 42
In the nightcap, CAM outscored Southwest Valley 38-17 in the second and third frames to pull away for the 63-42 win.
"The first quarter, we weren't really locked in defensively," Coach Nick Hodges said.
Part of the Cougars' early defensive woes came due to the decision to deviate from a man defense to a zone defense. Southwest Valley capitalized on the defense early on, taking an 18-9 lead into the second, but prompting the Cougars to return to their patented man defense.
"It is probably our best defense," Hodges said. "I thought we locked in pretty well."
CAM outscored Southwest Valley 17-4 in the second frame to take a 26-22 lead into the break.
They opened the second half on an 8-3 spurt to push their lead to 34-25. The two squads traded buckets and Southwest Valley whittled the deficit to 42-35 in the final minutes of the frame, but a three from Colby Rich and a pair of Joe Kaufmann free throws extended CAM's lead to 47-35 heading into the fourth.
"We limited turnovers," Hodges said. "We also really limited them to one shot, rebounded well and attacked the boards."
In the fourth, CAM pulled away to notch the 63-42 victory for their third win of the season.
Junior Cade Ticknor posted a team-high 17 points in the win while also corralling nine boards.
"Coach has stressed all year about being strong in the post," Ticknor said. "My teammates were finding me and I was getting some good fast-break points."
Ticknor was one of three Cougars in double figures. Connor McKee tallied 16 points, Lane Spieker accumulated 10 and Colby Rich added nine in a well-rounded effort for CAM.
"That's been our mainstay," Hodges said. "We want balanced scoring. When you have that kind of balance, it puts a strain on the defense."
Southwest Valley was paced in the defeat by 14 points from Blaine Venteicher. Gabe Fuller added eight. The Timberwolves fall to 2-3 on the year and will return to action Tuesday against Lenox.
CAM is now 3-2 on the year and will face Glidden-Ralston on Tuesday night, followed by a battle with Woodbine on Thursday.
"We just gotta keep playing good defense," Ticknor said. "When we play good defense, we play well."
"We want to limit turnovers," Hodges said. "Limiting turnovers and closing out games are our two biggest things before Christmas."
The complete interviews with Ticknor and Coach Hodges can be viewed below.