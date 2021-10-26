(KMAland) -- The Rolling Valley Conference released their all-conference selections on Tuesday.
CAM led the way with three first-team designations: Eva Steffensen, Marissa Spieker and Mallory Behnken while Mady McKee was a second-team nod.
Boyer Valley's Leah Cooper and Lauren Malone were also first-team choices, along with Whitney Kuhlman (Woodbine), Tiela Janssen (Glidden-Ralston), Shay Burmeister (Exira-EHK), Bryn Bass (Coon Rapids-Bayard) and Maclayn Houston (West Harrison).
Talia Burkhart (Boyer Valley), Kristen Nelson (Boyer Valley), Addison Murdock (Woodbine), Addison Erickson (Woodbine), Addy Boell (Glidden-Ralston), Mollie Rasmussen (Exira-EHK), Breeley Clayburg (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Mia Leighty (Coon Rapids-Bayard) and Kora Obrecht (Ar-We-Va) were second-team nods.
Check out the full teams below.