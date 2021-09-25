(Audubon) -- The lights and pressure were on in Audubon, as the CAM Cougars walked away with a hard fought, and well-earned 58-42 victory in their showdown with the Audubon Wheelers.
In a highly anticipated 8-player clash, the Cougars were able to get the jump early, and CAM Head Coach Barry Bower said overcoming adversity was key to their victory tonight.
"This was a fun one tonight," Bower said. "I talked about it all week, 'how well are you going to face adversity when it hits you.' We had to overcome some turnovers and things like that, but I got to give credit to our boys, they fought hard, and when the chips were on the line, they made a couple drives to bounce back a little bit, and made some bigtime plays tonight."
One player who has consistently helped the Cougars overcome obstacles is Lane Spieker who has been a do it all player for CAM this season.
The senior quarterback/running back toted the ball 36 times in the win over Audubon.
"I got to give credit to Reece (Oglesbee), Nolan (Hensley), and Gavyn Jessen, they've been doing a heck of a job since last year," Spieker said. "A lot of times, I wasn't getting touched till 5-to-10 yards downfield, and tonight they were opening up holes for me."
Spieker would total over 350 yards on the ground and found the end zone seven times before it all was said and done.
Spieker was also a big part of the Cougars establishing an early lead, punching the ball in four times throughout the first half. However, Cade Ticknor made the first couple of scores possible picking up an interception and fumble in the first quarter.
"We knew coming into it, they had a high powered offense, and defensively we had to do something, and come up with some turnovers," Ticknor said. "Got a couple turnovers early and some big defensive stops, and I just thought our defense played really well tonight, considering how good of an offense they got."
However, the Wheelers would storm back from a 24-0 deficit as Gavin Smith was able to carry the rock into the end zone twice and find Braden Wessel on a 20-yard touchdown pass to tighten the score.
"When you pinpoint the top couple teams in the state, I don't know where they rank as far as that is concerned, but Audubon is a heck of football team, a heck of a program, and I got all the respect in the world," Bower said.
Carter Andreasen was actually the first score for the Wheelers on a 63-yard touchdown scamper down the sideline.
However, CAM would get the last laugh in the first half as Spieker would lead a drive down the field and scored to end the half.'
"It was huge, me and Cade got a couple of connections so we know what to do when it comes down to crunch time," Spieker said. "But yeah, that was huge especially because they were coming in with a little momentum."
In the second half, it was more clutch defense and Spieker doing what he does best as the Cougars totaled another 22 points in the half.
Spieker would burst for two 50 yard or more touchdown runs during the game.
However, Bower says his defense really made some plays late in the game.
"Some of this stuff has got to come through the ranks, I mean 58-42, I get that, but there were some defensive plays that were happening on both sides of the football," Bower said.
However, Audubon made an admirable effort to keep their chances alive, but a fourth quarter touchdown drop, and costly pass interference penalty sealed the Wheelers fate.
For the Wheelers, Smith finished the night with 224 rushing yards on 36 carries and three touchdown rushes, paired with going 4/10 passing and the touchdown sling to Wessel.
CAM now moves to 5-0 on the year and will host Exira-Elk Horn Kimballton for homecoming next week, who are coming off a 37-30 win over Bedford this week. Meanwhile, Audubon falls to 4-1 and will look to bounce back and spoil Coon Rapids-Bayard's homecoming next week, who are coming off a 48-12 loss to West Harrison.