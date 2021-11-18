(Cedar Falls) -- At long last, the communities of Cumberland, Anita and Massena have a state champion.
That's because the CAM football team found a way, through all sorts of adversity, to defeat Easton Valley 42-40 in the Class 8-Player state championship game Thursday morning on KMA-FM 99.1.
"The words are indescribable," said CAM Coach Barry Bower. "To be on top of this class is fantastic. We had a hard road to go, and these guys were awesome."
The state title comes for a senior class that has been painfully close in football and baseball the last two years, only to fall short.
"The amount of work we put in to get here is unbelievable," said senior quarterback Lane Spieker. "We came up short the past two years, and that put a chip on our shoulder. It's amazing to know I finished my senior season as a state champion."
Thursday's title is the first in any team sport for CAM since its inception in 1998 and the first for the communities within the school district since Anita's back-to-back state cross country titles in 1963 and 1964.
"To bring this back to our families and the schools is special," said an emotional Coach Bower -- a C&M graduate.
The Cougars' 13th win of the season was undoubtedly their stiffest challenge of 2021, as Easton Valley also entered Thursday with the hopes of capturing an elusive state title. They put the Cougars on pins and needles early by taking a 21-6 first-quarter lead, and CAM didn't do themselves any favors, either, with uncharacteristic turnovers and failed fourth downs.
"We are a very resilient team," said senior receiver Cade Ticknor.
Their miscues led to a 27-22 halftime deficit thanks to four touchdown passes from Easton Valley quarterback Conor Gruver.
"We had to stay the course," said Bower. "You have to overcome adversity. Life doesn't come easy. They had to work for their success. That was a blessing."
Offensively, CAM struggled to find a rhythm with Spieker -- the state's record holder for single-season rushing yards and touchdowns -- in the rushing game.
"They cause you so much confusion," said Bower about Easton Valley's defense. "They did a remarkable job. We just had to have better eye discipline and chip away."
However, the woes in the rushing attack opened the door for the passing offense, which posted 169 yards in the first half, including a 65-yard touchdown connection from Spieker to Sam Foreman early in the contest.
"They were keying on me," said Spieker. "There were a lot of open people. I just had to step up and make plays. It was all about handling adversity."
Adversity came again when Easton Valley opened the second half with a surgical, 11-play 49-yard drive that ended with a touchdown run from Gruver to bring the score to 33-22.
CAM quickly responded with a 48-yard touchdown run from Spieker just two plays later to trim the deficit to 33-28.
A defensive stop gave CAM the ball back and set the stage for a brilliant 50-yard connection from Spieker to Ticknor, in which Ticknor shucked multiple Easton Valley tackles en route to a touchdown. It took the Cougars 34:54 of gameplay, but they had their first lead at 36-33 with 1:06 left in the third.
Spieker intercepted a pass on Easton Valley's ensuing drive, but CAM couldn't produce any points, handing the ball back to the Riverhawks with just under 11 minutes remaining. Easton Valley marched to the CAM 10 but could not convert a 4th & 1 with 7:12 to go. Spieker's 23-yard touchdown -- his 70th of the season -- with 3:29 left pushed CAM's lead to 42-33 and appeared to be the dagger.
But Easton Valley had one last gasp, striking quickly with a 45-yard touchdown from Conor Gruver to his twin brother, Aidan, to make it 42-40 with 2:52 left.
CAM recovered the ensuing onside kick, but back-to-back errant snaps thwarted their drive, and they punted with 2:08 and a defensive stop separating them from a state championship.
Easton Valley drove to midfield on the final drive but could not get any closer, sealing the championship for Coach Bower's team in gut-wrenching fashion.
As the moments ticked down and the Cougars went into victory formation, so did the realization of accomplishing their season-long goal.
"To come back and be resilient was awesome," said Bower.
While Easton Valley focused on Spieker, Ticknor shined with 82 rushing yards, 57 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Foreman led the receiving corps with four snags 149 yards while Spieker tossed for 243 yards and two scores to complement his 222 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, CAM surrendered some big plays but found a way to step up when it mattered most, led by 13.5 tackles from Jack Follmann and 10 from Joe Kauffman.
"They have some great athletes," Bower said. "We just had to overcome it. Hats off to what our guys did."
Gruver paced Easton Valley's offense with a championship-game record of 384 passing yards and five touchdowns. Carson Feugen caught 20 balls from Gruver for 211 yards, both of which were also state records.
The victory didn't come nearly as easy CAM's previous 12, which were by an average of 49.3 points per game, but the trophy case has one more resident than it did before Thursday.
"It's amazing for our community," Ticknor said. "It's just an amazing feeling."
Check out the full interviews with Spieker, Ticknor and Coach Bower below.