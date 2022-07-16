(Anita) -- Eight months removed from a state championship in football, the CAM baseball team hopes to collect another trophy.
The Cougars (27-2) are in the Class 1A State Tournament for the second time in program history and first time since 2017, thanks to a dominant 11-1 win over Ogden, where Coach Dan Daugherty's bunch exploded for 10 runs in the first two innings.
"When you come out of the shoot and hit the ball like we did in the first couple innings, that says something about these guys. They wanted it," Daugherty said.
For CAM, the state tournament berth was rewarding after back-to-back heartbreaking substate final losses to St. Albert in 2020 and 2021.
“I think they came in with the mindset of ‘we’re not going to lose,’” Daugherty said. “They were pretty serious when we took batting practice today, but they were also relaxed. They’re just a special bunch of kids.”
“Being so close [to state] the past few years in a lot of sports, especially baseball, just kind of fuels your fire,” senior Lane Spieker said. “With this being our last year as seniors, it drove us even more to get this win. Especially to win in such a dominant fashion in a substate game just feels really good, and I think we’ll be ready to go."
Spieker has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Cougars this season. The Iowa State commit has hit .539 with a 1A-best 13 home runs this season.
"I feel I can hit anything out," he said. "The big thing for me is staying calm in the box. You have to stay calm and not get too anxious."
Spieker has shined on the bump, too, with a 7-1 record, 0.64 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings. Spieker's latest gem came in the substate final, where he struck out seven on two hits.
“We knew what we were going to get out of [Spieker],” Daugherty said. “We felt good that we had him for the entire game. He kind of struggled there for one inning, but he got his composure and came back.”
Spieker is part of a talented and successful class with Cade Ticknor, Colby Rich, Joe Kauffman and Ethan Follmann. Those five not only led CAM to Carroll this summer, but they also paced the football program to its first-ever state title last fall.
"I think winning a state championship in football helps our mentality," Spieker said. "We've played a lot of ball, so we can take a lot of pressure getting put on us. We come out every night ready to play and stay locked in mentally."
Rich has partnered with Spieker for a scary combo with a .424 average, 40 RBI and six home runs. Follmann hits. 404 with 32 RBI, Ticknor owns a .286 average and 21 RBI, and Kauffman has driven in a team-best 42 RBI while hitting .402.
"You don't have to do a lot of coaching with those guys," Daugherty said. "I just sit back and watch them play."
Kauffman (30 1/3 IP, 2.08 ERA, 63 K), Ticknor (38 2/3 IP, 1.99 ERA, 59 K) and Rich (14 2/3 IP, 3.34 ERA, 19 K) have complemented Spieker on the bump.
"Lane, Joe and Cade are hard throwers," Daugherty said. "They're tough to hit. We can beat anybody on any night if we stay in the zone. Our defense is good enough that we'll make plays if they hit the ball."
Seth Hensley, Jack Follmann, Chase Spieker and Brody Paulsen are also in the lineup for CAM.
CAM opens their state tournament on Monday when they take on New London in a Class 1A state quarterfinal. The Tigers, like CAM, have many experienced seniors poised to make postseason noise, but the Cougars like their chances and are carrying confidence.
"It's cliche, but we're taking things one game at a time," Daugherty said. "We'll go from there."
Derek Martin has the call Monday at 4:30 on the KMAX-Stream.