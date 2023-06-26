(Anita) -- CAM softball is down to its final two regular season games as the postseason approaches later this week.
The Cougars (9-13) have battled inexperience up and down their lineup, but Coach Larry Hunt expected there might be some pitfalls along the way.
“We lost seven of our top 11 players due to injuries and graduation,” Coach Hunt told KMA Sports. “We knew we were going to be young and inexperienced, but I think we’ve shown a lot of growth.”
CAM won three of their first five games, and then after losing their next two, followed up with four wins in five and five in seven. They have, however, struggled with seven losses in their past eight games while playing some of the best teams in KMAland, amidst an adjustment to the long season for some of their more youthful players.
“Early on, we were looking for kids to step up and take leadership roles and help our young kids to develop,” Hunt said. “I think we’re getting some of that more at the end of the season, and now we worry about consistency and focus. Some of these kids have never played this many ballgames before, and now we’re asking them to play 25 games. It’s a different environment for them.”
To that point, Coach Hunt has just one senior on the roster, Karys Hunt.
“She’s been around it a long time,” Coach Hunt said. “She grew up on a softball field because she was always with me. She’s played anywhere we’ve asked her to. She played outfield the last two years because that’s where she could help the team. This year, she’s been a solid rock at first base and took on that leadership role.”
Junior pitcher Emma Follmann is also one of the few veterans on this year’s roster.
“She stepped in last year a lot because of injuries,” Coach Hunt said. “She really likes outfield and is a great centerfielder, and lately we’ve been playing her in the outfield to give her a little bit of a break. She can hit her spots and has been throwing a lot in the offseason.”
Follmann also works with her 8th grade sister Courtney, who is her catcher.
“It’s kind of a nice duo,” Hunt added. “They can go back and forth and work on things even when they’re not on the diamond.”
Other regular starters include juniors Jenna Platt, Kylie Nelson and Natalie Behnken and freshmen Kaitlyn Platt, Daphna Wahlert and Krista James. Eighth graders Hallie Keeler and Paisley Wahlert have also combined to start 18 games this season.
The Cougars close the season with Coon Rapids-Bayard at home later Monday and at Audubon on Tuesday before a Class 1A Region 3 opener against Nodaway Valley in Anita on Friday.
“I want to see that drive,” Hunt said of their week. “That commitment to play every pitch and every out, and if we can do that we will be real competitive in those games.
“We saw (Nodaway Valley) at (their home tournament) this past weekend. They’ve got some pretty good sticks, and pitching-wise (Jorja Holliday) is going to throw strikes. She doesn’t walk very many, and she’s going to keep moving it around on you. We’re going to have to be disciplined at the plate and play solid defense behind Emma.”
Listen to much more with Coach Hunt from Monday’s Upon Further Review in the audio file below.