(Anita) – The CAM football team is stressing efficiency on both sides of the ball heading into a week three matchup with West Harrison.
The KMA State 8-player No. 8 Cougars take a 15-game winning streak into the third week of the year, following a 56-16 win over Woodbine last Friday.
"Woodbine did a nice job with their pass game," said CAM Head Coach Barry Bower. "It really helped us out seeing that pass game. I thought our kids showed some resiliency off that, especially with some young guys we have in the back end of our defense. Overall, week-in and week-out, the improvement from the kids buying in and really looking forward to improving every single week."
CAM has had to replace quite a bit of production off last year’s state championship squad and has had to move returners around to new positions. Sophomore Chase Spieker has taken the reins at quarterback, where he’s completed 78% of his passes for 360 yards and six touchdowns. Sam Foreman has been his favorite target, hauling in 15 passes for 225 yards and five scores, while Jack Follmann has added 10 catches for 112 yards and a score.
Bower says he’s been pleased with how the kids have stepped into new roles.
"We've moved some kids around just to see where we think that we're the strongest," said Bower. "We've got guys that have played D-line that we moved back to linebacker and to the secondary. I think our kids are just finding their identity a little bit and where we can be stronger as a defense and as an offense to find where their contributions may lie. I think the kids have taken that task to hand."
Up next for the Cougars is West Harrison. The Hawkeyes are 2-0 on the season, including a wild week two win over Exira/EHK.
"They have Koleson Evans, who is 6'5 as a defensive end and can play multiple positions as a wideout," said Bower. "He's a really big target. Mason McIntosh is a junior with a 66% completion rate with four touchdowns and no interceptions, which is very crucial if you want to be efficient. I think the heart and soul in my opinion is Sage Evans. His motor keeps going. He finds the ball. He's always around the ball and a very physical kid. Walker Rife has already rushed for 250 yards this season and is a very good back."
Bower says West Harrison’s overall athleticism could be challenging to slow down.
"They are efficient and relentless in what they bring to the table," said Bower. "They've got athletes all over the field. We've just got to make sure that we hone in on them and see what we can do."
For his team, Bower says the key will be how efficient they can be with the ball and without the ball.
"We need to be efficient," said Bower. "Be efficient on the offensive end and be efficient on the defensive end. We also need to know our assignments and not give up the big play. I think that's the number one thing, if you don't give up big plays in 8-man football, then I think you can be in any ballgame that you want to be."
Jay Soderberg will be in Anita Friday night providing reports that you can hear on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA. Hear the full interview with Bower below.