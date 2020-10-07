(Anita) -- CAM reset their batteries and got healthy last week, as they spent the week off while preparing for the next step in their undefeated season.
The KMAland No. 2 Cougars (5-0 overall, 5-0 8-Man District 7) will play their final regular season game on Friday before embarking on what they hope will be a deep postseason run. And Coach Barry Bower believes the week off might actually be a step in the positive direction.
“You want to play week in and week out,” he said, “but we tried to use it to our benefit. We went back to the fundamentals and got some kids healthy that would have been banged up going into the week. We felt that was in our best interest to just kind of rest up and see what we can get done.”
The last time CAM was on the field they used a variety of ways to score in what turned into a 54-38 triumph over previously undefeated Lenox. During that week five win, junior Lane Spieker scored five touchdowns in three different ways while the defense also scored three times.
“We utilized the week (off) to go back to our fundamentals,” Bower continued. “We wanted to go back to the basics with placement, footwork, hips, things of that nature. Really concentrate on us versus anything else.”
Now, they will turn their focus to their next opponent in Stanton-Essex. The Vikings (3-2, 3-1) had a week off in week five before grabbing a matchup with non-district foe Coon Rapids-Bayard. While they lost 49-12, Coach Bower says there’s plenty to worry about in the matchup.
“Carter Johnson is a terrific quarterback,” he said. “Very elusive with what he does and runs the offense very well. They’re going to try to hone in on your weakness and really dictate that with what they do.”
Johnson has thrown for 749 yards, rushed for 255 more and has 17 total offensive touchdowns. Coach Bower also mentioned junior running back Logan Roberts (371 yards, 5 TD) and senior receiver Colby Royal (455 yards, 4 TD) as other offensive standout stocks look for.
“We’re going to have to control the line of scrimmage,” Bower added. “When you talk about the game of football, everything starts up front. If you can control the line of scrimmage, you can have it at your will from an offensive and defensive standpoint and get within your system.
“If you do not, you’re kind of reaching into your bag. We’ve got to make sure to control the line of scrimmage and do that considerably. Let the athletes make the plays and things of that nature. That’s going to be crucial on Friday.”
Todd Jacobson will have reports on Friday evening when Stanton-Essex visits CAM. Hear those reports and more during the course of the night between 6:20 and midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Bower linked below.