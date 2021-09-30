(Anita) -- The 2021 season couldn't have started much worse for the CAM volleyball team, but they have since rebounded and are one of the hottest teams in KMAland volleyball right now, winning 11 wins of their last 12 matches.
A 15-7 record seemed unlikely for head coach Jenna Maiers' team after the Cougars started 0-4 with losses to Earlham, AHSTW, Denison-Schleswig and East Mills at the season-opening AHSTW Tournament.
"The turnaround has been great," she said. "The first tournament is something we don't mention anymore because we have risen above that level of play."
The Cougars were not at full strength to start the season. But have since recovered to post wins over East Union, Ogden, Madrid, Woodbine, Griswold, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira-EHK (twice), Paton-Churdan, West Harrison, Southwest Valley, Panorama, Lenox, Clarke and Boyer Valley.
Maiers credits the mental toughness of her team as the key for the turnaround.
"We talk a lot about mental toughness," she said. "It's easy to let one mistake turn into another. Our seniors have done a great job of not letting a mistake define an entire game."
Mental toughness is a buzzword around Coach Maiers' team.
"Volleyball is such a quick-paced game," she said. "We've talked about how one person being down gets the rest of the girls down. So we try hard to keep each other picked up and forget about the little mistakes. You cannot coach it. They have to find it in themselves. They have to be the ones focused."
The Cougars have six seniors, but it's a sophomore -- Eva Steffensen -- that leads their offense with 2.8 kills per set. Mallory Behnken adds 2.0 winners per set while Mady McKee, Jenna Wheatley and Jenna Grubbs provide offensive firepower, too. The Cougars also have two setters they can lean on: Breanna Bower and Reese Snyder. The duo has 274 and 103 helpers, respectively. At the service line, CAM serves at a 90.3% success rate. Behnken has 31 aces, while McKee adds 26, and six different servers have double-digit aces.
Defensively, Marissa Spieker leads the way with 215 digs while Maddie Holtz has 78.
CAM is playing some of its best volleyball right now. They hope to continue that with a business-like approach as the postseason looms.
"We've talked a lot about worrying about our side of the court," Maiers said. "We just try to take care of business on our end, and that has to be enough."
The Cougars return to action on Tuesday against Ar-We-Va. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Maiers.