(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water girls basketball team has shown to be a cohesive unit. It's led to a successful season for the Indians.
The Indians sit at 5-3 with wins over Humboldt-TRS (twice), Omaha Christian Academy, Nebraska Lutheran and Pawnee City. They're coming off a 1-1 showing at their home tournament over Christmas break.
"The leadership from the team has really stepped up," Coach Marcy Clausen said. "They're willing to come to practice every day to get better. I'm excited to see where they go. It's made it easy on me."
When things are clicking, Clausen feels it comes from their cohesiveness.
"Everybody plays their key role," Clausen said. "It's like a family. Everybody steps up when their time is needed."
Sophomore Kalison Miller has been a leader for the Indians this season.
"She's been all over the court," Clausen said. "She can play any position."
Ella Cave, Alexis Mogensen, Sam Hammons and Kallie Brack have also contributed to Weeping Water's offense.
"Everybody is on the same page," Clausen said. "That has led to success from our team."
Defensively, the Indians surrender only 31.7 points per game.
"We went to a 1-3-1," Clausen said. "I think our long wingspan with Kali (Miller) on top has been a challenge for some teams. With our active hands and feet, that's been key. It's hard for other teams to get the ball through our hands."
The transition back to a 1-3-1 had some growing pains, but they're in sync now.
"The girls used to play a 1-3-1," Clausen said. "I've never been a fan of zone. They enjoy it, and I think it's working. We'll continue with it."
Converting opportunities at the free-throw line and crashing the boards were areas of emphasis for the Indians during the holiday break. They hope to put those to use in their upcoming tough stretch that features Elmwood-Murdock (Thursday), Conestoga (Friday), Johnson-Brock (Saturday).
Those three teams have a combined record of 19-8.
"We have to take each day day-by-day to get better," Clausen said. "We just need everybody to be on the same page, work as a team and finish."
Click below to hear more with Coach Clausen.