(KMAland) -- The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association has announced their 2022 All-State girls basketball teams.
Glenwood’s Madison Camden, Maddax DeVault of Nodaway Valley and Macy Emgarten of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton were named First Team All-State choices in their respective class. Six each landed on the second and third teams.
View the complete list of KMAland conference athletes honored as All-State IPSWA choices below.
FIRST TEAM
Madison Camden, SR, Glenwood (Class 4A)
Maddax DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (Class 2A)
Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Class 1A)
SECOND TEAM
Quinn Grubbs, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Class 1A)
Payton Hardy, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 3A)
Aleah Hermansen, SR, Audubon (Class 1A)
Jenna Hopp, JR, Glenwood (Class 4A)
Kendra Kuck, SR, Underwood (Class 2A)
Brooklyn Stanley, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 4A)
THIRD TEAM
Sadie Cox, FR, Lenox (Class 1A)
Lindsey Davis, SO, Nodaway Valley (Class 2A)
Josie Hartman, SR, Southeast Warren (Class 1A)
Kenley Meis, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 4A)
Jenna Stephens, JR, Stanton (Class 1A)
Clara Teigland, JR, Treynor (Class 2A)