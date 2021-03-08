(KMAland) -- Four KMAland girls basketball players picked up first team All-State honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Monday.
Glenwood’s Madison Camden (Class 4A), Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault (Class 2A), Kelsey Fields of Creston (Class 4A) and Quinn Grubbs from Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Class 1A) were all named to their respective first teams.
Six others were picked to a second team while 10 landed on a third team. View the complete list of honorees from the area below or the full list state-wide linked here.
FIRST TEAM
Madison Camden, JR, Glenwood (Class 4A)
Maddax DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley (Class 2A)
Kelsey Fields, SR, Creston (Class 4A)
Quinn Grubbs, SO, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Class 1A)
SECOND TEAM
Paige Andersen, SR, Denison-Schleswig (Class 4A)
Jenna Hopp, SO, Glenwood (Class 4A)
Kailey Jones, SR, AHSTW (Class 2A)
Allie Petry, SR, St. Albert (Class 1A)
Haley Rasmussen, SR, Atlantic (Class 3A)
TJ Stoaks, SR, Lenox (Class 1A)
THIRD TEAM
Jocelyn Cheek, SR, Harlan (Class 4A)
Lindsey Davis, FR, Nodaway Valley (Class 2A)
Sam Dunphy, SR, Creston (Class 4A)
Macy Emgarten, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Class 1A)
Danielle Hoyle, SR, Paton-Churdan (Class 1A)
Abby Martin, JR, Lamoni (Class 1A)
Catherine Mayhall, SO, Kuemper Catholic (Class 3A)
Hannah Neemann, SR, Denison-Schleswig (Class 4A)
Jillian Shanks, SR, Abraham Lincoln (Class 5A)
Clara Teigland, SO, Treynor (Class 2A)