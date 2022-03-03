(KMAland) -- Glenwood’s Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp and Doryn Paup of Creston were all named unanimous choices to the Hawkeye Ten Conference’s First Team All-Conference on Thursday.
Harlan’s Raegen Wicks and Claire Schmitz, Lewis Central’s Lucy Scott, Kuemper Catholic’s Catherine Mayhall and Ava Wolf of Shenandoah also landed on the first team.
Atlantic, Glenwood and St. Albert all had two each on the second team. For Glenwood, Brynlee Arnold and Abby Hughes were named second-teamers while Atlantic’s Jada Jensen and Patyn Harter were both picked and St. Albert’s Missy Evezic and Pearl Reisz landed nominations. Creston’s Brianna Fields and Denison-Schleswig’s Kira Langenfeld were also picked to the second team.
View the complete list of first and second team picks and honorable mentions below.