(Glenwood) -- The leading scorer on one of Class 4A's best teams reached a record-breaking level last week.
Madison Camden's name likely would have been remembered in Glenwood basketball lore for years to come regardless of any records, but she put her name at the top of the program's all-time career scoring list last Tuesday in her team's 79-40 win over Creston.
"It's so awesome," Camden said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "It's special. I would like to thank my teammates for helping me get there. It all goes out to them."
The Peru State commit needed 25 points on Tuesday to match Lucy's total. She exploded for 31 points and buried seven 3-pointers to bring her career points total to 1,302, eclipsing 2012 graduate Morgan Lucy's 1,296 career total.
"When my first three went through, I knew it was going to be a good game for me," Camden said. "I just kept letting it fly and my teammates kept finding me at the open spot. When you see your first one go through, you get in a rhythm, which really helps. It was pretty awesome. I just needed to be confident in myself and felt I was going to get it that night."
Camden leads the Rams with 20.1 points per game while shooting 57.6% from the field and 45.8% from the three. She missed the first five games this season while recovering from offseason ACL surgery but returned to action and didn't miss a beat.
"It (the injury) made me put a lot more work and effort into the game just to recover," she said. "I feel like my improvements have come more on the defensive end. Last season, with the torn ACL, I couldn't move quickly laterally. Also, driving to the lane is a lot easier with a stable knee."
Camden and her teammates have done almost everything the past couple of years, such as win conference titles, record-breaking performances and state tournament berths. There's just one thing missing: a state championship.
"We are super excited and motivated," she said. "We are trying to stay confident, knowing that we'll get there again and finish it this year."
The Rams have been on the doorstep the last two seasons but fell short. Camden's sophomore season ended with a heartbreaking loss to Lewis Central in the semifinals. Last year, the Rams were within moments of the elusive title but suffered a 47-45 loss to Ballard in the finals.
While last year's loss likely still stings, Camden says they haven't put much thought into it as they've navigated through their 13-2 season, but she expects it to be a talking point when the postseason rolls around.
"It's in the past," Camden said. "It will probably become a talk eventually. We don't want the same thing to happen again."
Check out the full interview with Camden below.