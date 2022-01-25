(Glenwood) -- It was a record-breaking night for Glenwood's Madison Camden as she led the Rams' girls basketball team to a dominant win over the Creston Panthers Tuesday night on KMA 960.
The Glenwood Rams (13-2) came back spectacularly Tuesday night after a tough Saturday loss to Sioux City East, routing the Creston Panthers (8-8) 79-40.
"I thought probably for the first time this year, we started a game well, and that was exciting to see, because it was a nice bounce back after last weekend," Glenwood Head Coach Brian Rasmussen told KMA Sports. "The girls were really motivated and really focused, because they had a good practice yesterday I thought was really focused and really intense."
A quick start was all the Rams needed to propel themselves to the victory as they would score the first 10 points of the night and never look back. Senior guard Madison Camden had a phenomenal night, including a team-high 31 points, following a 40-point performance in the win over Red Oak last week.
"It feels really good especially when my teammates just keep getting back to me," Camden said. "But I feel like overall we really worked hard on defense, we ran a new press on them and it really worked well for us."
During the third quarter, Camden drilled her sixth three-pointer of the night and cemented herself in the Glenwood record books, becoming the career points leader in Glenwood girls basketball history.
"It feels amazing, my shots were falling and my teammates wanted to find me to get my career points this season in this game," Camden said.
"Huge night, huge year, huge career," Rasmussen said. "Not only is she a good kid, but she's a heck of a basketball player, extremely smart with some great basketball IQ out there on the floor, and I'm super excited for her to have that experience and her teammates I think were about as excited as she was."
Camden surpassed 2012 Glenwood graduate Morgan Lucy with 1296 career points and would also nail one more three, hit a mid-range jumper, and sink a pair of free throws before the night was over.
On the opposite end of the court, Jenna Hopp, who may not have stuffed the staff sheet offensively Tuesday night, made up for it on the defensive end, coming up with nine steals throughout the game.
"She did a nice job distributing and contributing to helping her teammates getting good looks," Rasmussen said. "She was pretty tough defensively out there at times, especially when we made some transitions, and she did an excellent job tonight on defense for us."
Hopp would also sneak into double-digits points-wise before all was said and done with 13.
It was smooth sailing for the Rams in the first half as they cruised into a 36-9 lead with two minutes remaining in the first half. However, Creston would threaten in the waning minutes of the first half as Doryn Payne came alive, leading the Panthers on a 12-0 run to close out the half.
However, Glenwood would continue to rain down threes on the Panthers as Camden would be joined by Hopp, Abby Hughes, and Neyla Nanfito to nail one from deep.
"I've been shooting three's a lot and going to the (YMCA) after school, and then we shoot a lot of threes during practice," Camden said.
A 9-2 run to end the third and 20-point fourth quarter would cement the Rams' electric offensive performance.
Plus, Glenwood's defense would do just enough through the third and then shut down the Panthers in the fourth, allowing just two Panther points in the final quarter, sending the Rams to their dominant 79-40 win.
Other contributors for Glenwood's night included Brynlee Arnold, who would also find her way into double digits with 10 points, Hughes finished with seven, and Nanfito came in off the bench late and contributed five. Meanwhile, Paup would amount 27 points on the night and nine rebounds for the Panthers in the losing effort, while the next closest scorer was Brianna Fields with five.
You can catch the full video interviews with Madison Camden and Head Coach Brian Rasmussen below.