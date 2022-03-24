(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central senior Colton Costello is the latest of many soccer players from his school to take his talents to the collegiate level.
Costello will do so while staying close to home at Midland University in Fremont.
"Ever since I was little, I loved soccer," he said. "I've always dreamed of playing soccer at the next level. To say I'm a college soccer player means a lot to me."
The dream didn't become a reality until recently, but Costello had been in touch with collegiate coaches since his sophomore year.
"I started getting in touch with some coaches," he said. "It started out with Wartburg. I think them reaching out to me made my mind to play college soccer."
While Wartburg and Iowa Western showed early interest, Costello ultimately chose Midland.
"I liked the campus and atmosphere there," he said. "Everyone I talked to had good things about Midland. I compared it to some of the other colleges. And Midland was the place for me."
Costello says the proximity to home and Midland's interest in him were factors in his commitment.
"They made it feel like home," he said.
Costello scored a team-high 18 goals for the Titans last season. His offensive prowess will be welcomed on a Midland offense that suffered eight of last year's 10 losses by one goal.
"They would have liked to have finished their goals, so they've been actively looking for goal-scorers," he said. "I think we will match well. I don't think I'll have a problem fitting in with the competitive culture."
Costello hopes he can have an immediate impact on the soccer pitch while excelling in academics. Check out his full interview below.