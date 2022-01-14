(KMAland) -- A pair of KMAland football coaches were recognized by the Iowa Football Coaches Association on Friday.
CAM's Barry Bower and Harlan's Todd Bladt were named coaches of the year in their respective classes, 8-Player for Bower and 3A for Bladt.
Both coaches led their teams to undefeated seasons that culminated in state championships.
Other winners of this award were Woodbury Central's Kurt Bremer (Class A), Beckman Catholic's Mark Atwater (Class 1A), Southeast Valley's Mike Swieter (Class 2A), Winterset's Zach Sweeney (Class 4A) and Cedar Rapids Prairie's Mark Bliss.