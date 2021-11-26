(Anita) -- A coaching journey that has gone to Minnesota, through Arizona three times and then back to the original roots reached a championship level last week.
CAM used speed and power and — most of all — love to deliver the communities of Cumberland, Anita and Massena its first state title as Cougars. The emotional, fiery and genuinely kind head coach Barry Bower is honored today with the KMAland Football Coach of the Year.
“What a morning it is,” Bower said.
The way Bower carries himself you would have to believe that’s a refrain he uses quite often — state championship or no state championship.
“To have the opportunity to win a state championship with this group of kids and with this community is awfully special,” Bower added. “You don’t do it by yourself. You do it with everybody. I don’t care who it is. Everybody has a piece of this.”
But how did they get there? How did the CAM Cougars take the state by storm, mostly dominating their way to the school’s first state title. And how did Bower get here?
For Coach Bower, it started with a dream many years ago, growing up in the Cumberland-Massena school district.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I always dreamed of playing in the Dome,” he said.
It didn’t happen for him in high school, but there was still another chance in a different life. A life that involved coaching and leading young men. And that part of his life started in 1998 at River Valley High School in Mohave Valley, Arizona.
“I wanted to have an influence on kids,” Bower said. “I wanted to affect change in kids’ lives. It wasn’t about the wins and losses. You always looked up to coaches that were successful, but why were they successful? It’s because they cared about kids very deeply.”
Bower’s coaching journey moved around quite a bit early in his career. He eventually took over as the head coach at River Valley in 2001, but he went back to school and became a graduate assistant for two years at Buena Vista in Storm Lake, Iowa. Then it was back to River Valley for four more and then a return to Iowa as the head coach at Durant.
“We wanted to be closer to the grandmas and grandpas,” he said. “We came back to the Midwest, but then the housing market crashed. We couldn’t sell our house, so we went back to River Valley for two more.”
Bower journeyed to Minnesota after that and then came back to his KMAland roots as the head coach at Red Oak. He guided the Tigers to the state playoffs in 2013 before the opportunity came to return to his home community.
“To come back and do it for your hometown is something special,” Bower said. “It’s just been so surreal and very, very humbling. It’s a very special time. Sometimes people say you don’t know how it feels until it’s done, and you don’t really understand how to feel once you go through it.”
What Bower has come to find is his realization for how hard it was to win that elusive state championship.
“They are hard to come by,” he said. “This was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life. Just the overall magnitude of getting those kids and these communities to come together. I go back to dreaming of it as a kid, and having it come to fruition is something special.”
While the state championship will be one to remember forever, Coach Bower still points back to his original “why” and how he got into coaching.
“(The championship) is not the it-all be-all,” he said. “Winning is not the thing. It’s the relationships you have with your kids and the parents and the community that is going to last a lifetime.”
But maybe it’s those relationships that led to all that winning and that state championship. Coach Bower’s ability to game plan for an opponent is unquestioned, but could it be the use of a small, four-letter word that put them over the top this season? Could it be love that trumped all?
“We say ‘I love you’ every day,” Bower said. “I know my kids might think I’m probably cheesy and sappy, but at the beginning of every game after we say The Lord’s Prayer I say, ‘I love you, guys.’ You spend a lot of time with each other and you treat them just like your own kids. I love every single kid I’ve ever coached like I would my own son.
“We’re not afraid to talk about it. The most powerful four-letter word on this universe is love. If we start talking about it more then we can change the world and change one person at a time. That is truly what I have for (my players). You do everything out of love. You discipline with love. You laugh with love. You care about them with love. Everything is love, and that’s what we talk about every single day in our program.”
It was only just a dream many years ago, and it was one heck of a long journey to get there. But through his leadership, his coaching and all of his love, the little kid with the dream is now the grown man with the reality. Coach Barry Bower — the 2021 KMAland Coach of the Year — is a state champion.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Bower linked below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2020: Mike McDermott, Atlantic
2019: Sean Birks, Audubon
2018: Jeremy Christiansen, Fremont-Mills (8-Player) & Darrell Frain, Riverside (11-Player)
2017: Donnie Sears, Sidney (8-Player) & Anthony Donahoo, Southwest Valley (11-Player)
2016: Jeremy Christiansen, Fremont-Mills (8-Player) & Cory Faust, Glenwood (11-Player)
2015: Kreg Lensch, Glidden-Ralston (8-Player) & Cory Faust, Glenwood (11-Player)
2014: Matt Straight, Logan-Magnolia
2013: Tom Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (8-Player) & Steve Shantz, Nodaway Valley (11-Player)