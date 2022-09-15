(Anita) -- The leader behind CAM baseball's decade of dominance is calling it a career.
Dan Daugherty has served as the CAM skipper since 2011, but the long-time coach hung it up recently, making his resignation official this week.
"I wasn't sure," Daugherty said. "But chalking the field became a job instead of something I enjoyed, and I thought about the long bus rides. It was a tough decision. I'm sure I'm going to miss it."
Daugherty's coaching career began in South Dakota, where he started coaching Legion baseball. From there, he spent time as the head coach at Bridgewater-Fontanelle, then took a reprieve from coaching before returning to the dugout in 2011 for the Cougars.
"When I got back in at CAM, I was their fifth coach in five years," he said. "Those kids didn't know what to expect. I think it worked pretty well."
His decade-long tenure at CAM brought the most success the communities of Cumberland, Anita and Massena have seen on the baseball diamond. They didn't have instant success -- only six wins in 2011 -- but the rest of Daugherty's time featured plenty of winning. CAM compiled a 210-76 record in his final 11 seasons with 10 winning seasons.
The Cougars became a perennial postseason player with state tournament trips in 2017 and 2022 and substate finals appearances in 2018, 2020 and 2021.
"We went in expecting to win," Daugherty said. "I'm going to miss the kids and being a part of it."
Daugherty says none of his success would have happened without his players.
"I was lucky to have a lot of good baseball players," Daugherty said. "I had kids that knew and understood the game of baseball. That's why we had so much success. The Little League programs did a good job of teaching them fundamentals."
Daugherty points to CAM's substate final victories over St. Albert (2017) and Ogden as the highlights of his coaching career.
"The most exciting one was against St. Albert in 2017," he said. "That was a one-run game with a tying run at third. We had never been there (to state). I was happy for those kids."
The legendary coach, who eclipsed 300 career wins last season, plans to spend the extra time with his grandkids during retirement.
"When I started at CAM, those kids didn't know how to win," he said. "We had to teach them how to get over the hump."
Check out much more with Coach Daugherty below.