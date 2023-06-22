(Anita) -- CAM standout hurdler Sam Foreman thought his track career was over when his time with the Cougars came to an end. However, an inquiry from the Southwestern Community College staff has him set to compete with the Spartans.
“I wasn’t going to (SWCC) to pursue a track career,” Foreman told KMA Sports. “I was kind of just going education-wise, and then the coach down there got a hold of me and asked if I would be willing to run there. I said, ‘Why not?’”
Foreman earned four state track medals during his time at CAM, including a third-place finish in the 110 high hurdles this past spring.
“Naturally, I’m kind of a competitive person,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for me to go out there and keep some of that continuing on from high school. I love to compete, and it’s a good opportunity for me to see what I can do.”
Foreman was also a member of the fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay team this year and third-place squad from 2021. He also earned an eighth-place medal in his senior year with the sprint medley relay.
“I know there are some school records (at SWCC) that are definitely achievable,” Foreman added. “That’s going to be my first goal, and then after that I’d just like to make it to some of the bigger meets that there are and hopefully place well.
“I’m just going to go down there, work as hard as I can and see what kind of records I can achieve and what kind of meets I can win.”
Along with the athletic side of things, Foreman is studying to be an electrician. Check out the full interview with Foreman in the audio file below.