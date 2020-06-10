(Anita) -- CAM star golfer Sammi Jahde did not get a senior golf season. However, Iowa Western presents an opportunity to continue doing what she loves at the next level.
“I did a couple visits out there,” Jahde told KMA Sports on today’s Upon Further Review. “I loved the facility and the girls. Just everything they had to offer.”
Jahde is a three-time state qualifier, a two-time state medalist and took a state runner-up finish in her junior season. While she was unable to chase a fourth trip and a state championship, she’s excited to chase some even bigger goals at the next level.
“Iowa Western is a good place to figure some stuff out,” she said. “I want to hopefully get better at golf and then move on to the next level.”
It also works perfectly for her from an academic standpoint, as she’s unsure of what she wants to pursue for a career. While she figures that out, she can continue to focus on a couple areas of her golf game.
“I’m focusing a lot on the mental part of the game,” Jahde said. “Golf is a lot of mental, and I’m focusing on my short game, as well.”
Jahde’s goals at the next level won’t waver from what they usually are: She wants to be the best.
“They have some pretty good girls at Iowa Western,” she said. “I want to work my way up to the top spot of their team, and go from there.”
