(KMAland) -- One of KMAland's top hurdlers is set to take his talents to the University of Central Missouri.
"It means a lot," said CAM senior Connor McKee. "Ever since I got to high school, I've always known I wanted to run track in college. I'm blessed to be able to live out that dream."
Track is near and dear to McKee.
"It's definitely my favorite sport," the multi-sport athlete. "I just really love the competitive nature of the sport."
McKee placed sixth in the Class 1A 400 hurdles as a sophomore. McKee says that showing convinced him he has what it takes to compete in college.
"I always had the hope," he said. "That's when it really hit me that I could do it. Getting sixth set that in my mind that I could go to the next level."
McKee visited Central Missouri early in the season. He was hooked.
"I fell in love," he said. "It just felt like home. I was considering a couple of other schools, but UCM was always at the top of my list. It just felt like the right decision."
The Mules placed seventh at the 2019 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships.
"They are one of the best Division II schools every year," McKee said. "They want me. It makes me feel good because they see something me. I'm hoping to live up to their expectations."
Hurdles are a McKee family tradition. Connor's older brother, Trevor, was a state medalist during his high school career and also ran collegiately, doing so at Simpson.
"I started hurdling in sixth grade with my older brother," Connor McKee said. "He taught me about the form and how to get speed in between."
Before he gets to UCM, McKee hopes to add a Drake Relays performance and state championship to his resume.
"I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing," he said. "That's competing. There's going to be a lot of competitiveness at the next level. It's going to be fun."
The complete interview with McKee can be heard below.