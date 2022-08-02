(Anita) -- The final sports season of Lane Spieker's prestigious prep career didn't disappoint. It also earned the CAM standout the 2022 KMAland Baseball Offensive Player of the Year honor.
The Iowa Western commit was a force at the plate throughout the season, leading his team to the state tournament.
"The things that stick out to me is the support we had from the community," Spieker said. "And the fun I had playing baseball. Baseball is the sport I love. Representing the Cougar uniform and putting up some crazy stats was always fun."
Spieker was arguably the top 8-Man football player in the state, a state medalist in track and a double-digit scorer in basketball, but he says baseball is the top sport in his heart.
"It's been the thing I can go to and always have fun," he said. "I love every sport, but my dad introduced baseball to me quickly. That's what did it for me. My passion grew, and having people around me helped. We did some great things and had fun. Baseball was the place I could always go to have a good time and make a lot of memories."
Spieker made plenty of memories -- and souvenirs -- at the dish with a .522/.607/.1.098 line, 40 RBI and 13 home runs. His 13 dingers ranked second in the state among all classes and led Class 1A.
While the final stat line was gaudy, Spieker says his start to the season was less than desired. He made it up for down the stretch, though, including a 15-for-17, four home run, 16 RBI stretch during late June and early July.
"I put in the work before the games," he said. "I think I was too anxious at the beginning of the season and was trying too hard. I calmed down. That's when things started going right."
Spieker shined on the Cougars' path to the state tournament with seven hits, five RBI and two homers in postseason wins over Bedford, Lenox, Lamoni and Ogden.
"Your goal is to always get to state," Spieker said. "That motivated us. To make it there and represent the name on the front of our jersey was neat."
He closed his prep career as a five-year contributor and undoubtedly left his footprint on the CAM program.
"My eighth-grade year, I was nervous," he said. "Freshman year, I don't think I had put on enough muscle yet. My sophomore year is when things started to turn around for me."
Spieker has taken pride in being a stellar representation of CAM athletics, regardless of the sport. He's also thankful he ended his prep career on a strong note.
"It was a long year of sports," Spieker said. "But I'm always in the right place (mentally) to play baseball."
Check out the full interview with Spieker below.
Previous KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Award Winners
2021: Cy Patterson, St. Albert
2020: Cy Patterson, St. Albert
2019: Colby Page, Southeast Warren
2018: Garret Reisz, St. Albert
2017: Trey Nixon, Abraham Lincoln
2016: Kyle Crowl, Abraham Lincoln
2015: Austin Simmons, Lewis Central
2014: Corey Bertini, Glenwood
2013: Chris Halbur, Kuemper Catholic