(Anita) -- One of the area’s most talented multi-sport athletes picked his school and his sport on Tuesday.
CAM’s Lane Spieker announced he will take his baseball talents to the next level with one of the premiere junior college programs in the nation, Iowa Western.
“My whole life I’ve been playing baseball,” Spieker said. “I played baseball a lot with my classmates and other people from other schools. It’s always been my passion, so I knew that’s what I wanted to do in college.”
During the recruiting process, Spieker began to learn Iowa Western’s program and their culture aligned with what he was looking for.
“I loved everything about it,” he said. “The facilities, the coaches, the team and the winning mentality. The thing I love the most about it is when I go out there I’m going to be around people just as good or better than me, and that’s going to make me a better baseball player.”
Spieker hit .538/.690/1.200 with 12 home runs, nine doubles, four triples and 54 RBI during his junior summer with the Cougars.
“What (Coach Marc Rardin) was telling me was pretty much everything I wanted to hear,” Spieker said. “It’s just a winning attitude, and that’s what I’m excited for.”
While Spieker has been a dominant force on the baseball diamond, he says he is excited to test himself against a new level with the Reivers.
“I think the hardest thing going into the next level will be the pitching and adjusting to the speeds,” he said. “Being at a 1A school, we’re not seeing 85-90 every night. Just catching up on the pace of the game and what’s gong on is probably going to be the hardest part. Along with that, you’re still going to have to work when you get out there. You’ve got to have that winning mentality and compete.”
Listen to the full interview with Spieker from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.