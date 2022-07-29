(Anita) -- Persistence from her father prompted CAM graduate Marissa Spieker to try her hand at college softball.
"I wasn't sold on playing college sports," Spieker said. "But my dad pushed me along and sent something to the coach (SWCC head coach Danny Jensen). We talked. I loved him and decided I would only get this shot once."
Once unsure if she wanted to continue playing the sport, the catcher is now ready to prolong her career.
"It's going to be exciting," Spieker said. "I'll get to meet a lot of new people, and my teammates have been great to me."
Softball has been a large part of Spieker's life, so it's no surprise her passion for the game won out.
"I've put in a lot of work over the years," she said. "The hard work I've put in came to life, and I get to continue it at the next level. I'm thankful for that."
The Spartans' program checked all the boxes for Spieker.
"It's close to home," she said. "My parents can come watch."
Spieker hit .188 with a team-high 15 RBI during her senior season. She played catcher last year but is well-versed in practically every position. Her versatility should benefit her at the collegiate level.
"Coach Jensen would like me to play multiple positions," she said. "I'll catch a little bit, but he's thinking about putting me in the outfield. My batting average hasn't been too good, but I hope to bump that, cut down on errors, have a stronger arm and better throws. I hope to have fun, meet new people and grow relationships."
Spieker joins Halsie Barnes (Mount Ayr), Kaitlyn Mitchell (East Union) and Mallory Raney (East Union) as commits to the Spartans' 2022 recruiting class.
Check out the full interview with Spieker below.