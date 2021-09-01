(Anita) -- CAM senior Lane Spieker ran roughshod in his team's 48-6 win over Fremont-Mills on Friday night, earning the football star Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week honors.
Spieker churned for 329 yards and five touchdowns on 26 totes.
"We had the right mentality going in," he said. "The line did a great job all game. Everyone did a good job, and it just fell perfectly into our hands. We know what else we want to do and where we want to end up at the end of the season."
The win avenged CAM's heartbreaking loss to Fremont-Mills 294 days earlier.
"We had the whole summer to think about it," Spieker said. "We were that close and knew we could do it. We knew we could do this year, too, so we've been putting in the work to make it to where we wanted to be."
Spieker scored rushing touchdowns of 12, 71, 11, 38 and 25 yards. The 71-yard scamper in the first quarter was a sight to behold and gave CAM a decisive 14-6 lead.
"We were running left, and everyone overflew," Spieker said. "I knew I had a pretty good chance of going back to the right. I had a couple of guys going with me and got some blocks to get into the end zone."
Spieker humbly credits his frontline of Cade Ticknor, Gavyn Jessen, Reese Oglesbee, Nolan Hensley and Colby Rich for paving the way.
"I know I can trust every one of them," he said.
He's listed as a running back, but Spieker takes the bulk of the snaps under the Cougars' "wildcat" formation for Coach Barry Bower.
"I feel like I understand the game pretty well," Spieker said. "Wherever he (Coach Bower) puts me, I'll do my best for the team, and I know everyone else will, too."
Spieker and his teammates have lofty goals for this season, such as getting past the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
"We are definitely motivated," he said. "A lot of us have played together since we were little. We are going to put it all out there and see what we can do. We know what we can do. It's just putting it together. We have to stay locked in. We know we don't have an easy schedule, so we have to keep the same mentality every week and take it one at a time."
The Cougars' next test comes on Friday when they face Woodbine. The Tigers are 0-1 after a 53-36 non-district loss to East Mills.
"We haven't played them since my sophomore year," Spieker said. "Usually they are pass-heavy, but we'll just have to game plan like we do every game and try to dominate."
KMA Sports' Week 2 coverage begins at 6:20 Friday night with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show. Click below to hear the full interview with Spieker.