(Anita) -- The most prolific rushing season in Iowa history is honored one final time with Tuesday’s release of the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year awards.
For the third consecutive season, KMA Sports is splitting this award into three separate divisions: Class 8-Player, A/1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A. And for the second straight year, the Class 8-Player KMAland Offensive Player of the Year is CAM’s Lane Spieker.
Spieker’s record-breaking numbers are still startling even five days after the Cougars’ championship was clinched. He rushed for 3,462 yards and 72 touchdowns, added 1,312 additional passing yards and 16 more touchdowns and accounted for just shy of 4,000 all-purpose yards (3,986 to be exact).
“It means a lot to me,” Spieker said of the record-breaking numbers he put up in his senior season. “My name is the only one up there next to (those numbers), but the other guys deserve as much recognition as I do.”
Spieker averaged 12.0 yards per carry and 23.9 yards per completion this season, and throughout the year, he’s been quick to deflect any of his successes on his teammates.
“I’m getting the stats, the numbers and the plays, but everyone on our team can make plays like I can,” he said. “It’s just a matter of whether we needed to bring them out or not. We were dominant running the ball, but every once in a while we had to sprinkle in a few pass plays. Colby Rich, Joe Kauffman, all those guys are just as capable of making plays, and that’s what made us a great team.”
As it turned out, CAM was the best team. The Cougars put together a largely dominant season throughout the year before holding off Easton Valley for a 42-40 state championship-clinching win.
“Everyone probably knew what we were going to do,” Spieker said, “but that comes with the game plan up front and dominating in the trenches. Nolan (Hensley), Gavyn (Jessen) and Reese (Oglesbee) and Colby (Rich), Cade (Ticknor), Joe (Kauffman) and Sam (Foreman). They always did a great job blocking. They never missed their assignment, and when they are blocking well it’s pretty easy on me.”
The individual numbers are nice, according to Spieker, but they would have rung hollow with him without the elusive state championship. It was the first team championship in the history of CAM.
“The past few days, I’ve just been happy,” Spieker said. “Anytime you get a win like that, and you’ve been working so hard for it, it’s an incredible feeling. I’ve been spending time with my teammates, and it’s definitely something we’re going to remember for the rest of our lives.”
Spieker is the first two-time winner of the KMAland 8-Player Offensive Player of the Year. Listen to the full interview with the CAM star below.
PREVIOUS 8-PLAYER OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2020: Lane Spieker, CAM
2019: Skyler Schultes, Audubon
2018: Drake Johnson, Stanton
2017: Thomas Hensley, CAM
2016: Jake Danner, Ar-We-Va
2015: Josh Hopkins, East Mills