(Anita) -- CAM multi-sport athlete Ben Tibken is active throughout any sports calendar year. He starts with football and finishes with baseball, but in between his biggest passion is in golf.
Tibken, who qualified for last year’s state tournament, will get to continue with that passion at Iowa Lakes Community College.
“I always knew I wanted to play college golf,” Tibken said. “The main thing was that their coach (Jarvis Weber) came and watched me play at state last year. He made me feel at home when I went on the visit. I thought it was a good program so I signed with them.”
While Tibken was hungry for another trip to state and aiming for a medal this season, the fact that he will get to continue his career at the next level takes away some of the sting of losing his senior year.
“I’ve always enjoyed golf since I was little,” Tibken said. “I never really thought of myself playing any other sport at the college level.”
Tibken said he’s interested in going into engineering.
“They have a nice program up there,” he said. “I like the small college feel. It’s not very big, and I like that about it.”
Tibken will finish out his multi-faceted career at CAM this summer, as the Cougars baseball team chase another deep run in the postseason. Then, it’s on to Iowa Lakes in Estherville.
“It’s a dream come true,” Tibken said. “It’s cool to think that I will get to play at the next level.”
